'A fair battle' – Sprint showdown in Le Tour de Langkawi evens up as Arvid De Kleijn buckles back into the winner's seat after injury-interrupted season

Dutch rider makes it one for one in battle with Matteo Malucelli as he looks to continue Langkawi reign

Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi with race leader Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) to his right in second
Arvid De Kleijn wasn't even on the original list of expected starters for his Tudor Pro Cycling team at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, despite his successful run at the race in the past two years.

An early-season injury – a complicated fracture to the collarbone sustained at the UAE Tour – left a degree of planning uncertainty. One that he, the team and race organisers are sure to consider resolved now that he has won a stage and set the scene for a sprint battle royale.

And clearly he found that right feeling, with his regular rival Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) – who won stage 1 and took three victories at the race last year – quick to compliment the hand played by the rider who left him having to settle for second place this time.

