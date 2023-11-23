5 Amazon Black Friday deals that cyclists shouldn't miss

There are hundreds of deals to tempt every level of cycling enthusiast into making that either much-needed or much-wanted purchase this Black Friday. Cyclingnews has done the difficult task of gathering the best prices on a range of products in our Black Friday bike deals guide, and we've spotted various trends.

Among them is a selection of really worthwhile deals from Amazon. The retail behemoth sells pretty much everything - even cars, I read this week - and that includes cycling tech and accessories, so we've rounded up our five top picks below.

Here are the five deals on Amazon that we think cyclists need to see.

The Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch can be found at a best-ever price of $649.00 in the USA or £599.99 in the UK at Bestbuy and Amazon. There's also a refurb unit at an even better price of $569.00 at Amazon USA.

USA: Apple Watch Ultra 1 (renewed): $799.00 $540.00 at Amazon

Save 32% - If you're willing to accept a refurbished product, then you can save big at Amazon, with the best deal coming with 32% ($259) off. Alternatively, if you don't want to shop renewed, your best deal is at BestBuy.

UK: Apple Watch Ultra 1: £699.00 £599.00 at Amazon

Save 14% This is £50 cheaper than it's ever been before, and although £599 is still a lot of money, if you've been considering treating yourself, this deal could be the catalyst you need to make it happen. The price applies to a specific colour option, the green 'Alpine Loop' fabric strap, but is available in three strap sizes so it should be suitable for all.

USA: Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799.00 $739.00 at Amazon Save 8% - This is actually the best price the Watch Ultra 2 has ever been, and is priced at $90 more than the older model. Only you can decide whether that's a price you're willing to pay for the latest model.

UK: Apple Watch Ultra 2: £799.00 £769.00 at Amazon Save 4% - It's £170 more than the older model. At this price difference and considering the spec differences, I'd personally stick with the older model, but if you want the better chip, on-device Siri, and gesture control feature, then this is the best deal around at the moment.

During the Black Friday sales event, Amazon in the UK and Walmart in the US are showcasing some of the best-ever prices on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 2 models, with prices that range from 13% to 38% savings. You can also save more with pre-owned options.

Apple AirPods Pro 2:

UK: £229.00 £199.00

Save 13% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio. They're far from the cheapest headphones around, but if you're after Apple's latest and greatest, this is the best price we've seen these at, and the first time we've seen them on offer in the UK since their launch. For those in the USA, Walmart is your best deal on this model.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen

USA: $129.99 $79.99 (38% off)

UK: £129.00 £99.00 (23% off)

The 2nd Gen of the base model AirPods might have a slightly less premium sound quality and come with a slightly shorter feature list compared to the Pro, but if you're after a more affordable option, they're still a great pair. The UK deal here isn't quite as strong, but at under £100 this is still a deal we'd recommend against the competition.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Buy used at £187.06 at Amazon UK

If the Apple AirPods Pro 2 brand new options are out of your price point, consider purchasing a used pair for a much more affordable option. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods 2: Buy used at £93.06 on Amazon UK

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) come with a wired Charging Case and because they are pre-owned, they can be purchased at a much more affordable option.

Two models of the Garmin Varia are currently on offer during the Amazon Black Friday sales event, making this safety-boosting product a little more affordable.

Garmin Varia RTL515:

USA: £169.99 £129.00 (save 24%)

UK: $199.99 $149.99 (save 25%)

The Garmin Varia RCT515 is the original radar light. A couple of other brands have followed suit, and Garmin has upgraded it, but this is a great option that offers a bright light and pairs it with radar.

Garmin Varia RCT715:

USA: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save 12%)

UK: £349.99 £278.00 at Wiggle (save 21%)

13% off - The Garmin Varia RCT715 is in some ways the second generation of the RTL515. The newer light includes a camera that activates in the event of an accident but it's also got an updated mounting system and USB-C charging. It does cost a bit more though and the battery doesn't last as long. There is a modest discount at Amazon UK, but a much better price can be found at Wiggle.

There are large discounts on a whole range of Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatches at the Garmin Store on Amazon in the USA and UK, as the retail giant launches its Black Friday sale. Here are the four biggest savings:

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar:

USA: $799.99 $599.99 (save 25%)

The range-topping non-Pro Garmin Fenix 7 in standard size comes with both solar charging and a sapphire glass touchscreen, while the classic titanium bezel with black band will fit in anywhere.

Garmin Fenix 7 standard:

USA: $649.99 $449.99 (save 31%)

UK: £599.99 £399.00 (save 33%)

There's an even larger discount on the standard version Fenix 7 without solar charging or the harder sapphire glass lens and with a stainless steel bezel. It offers the same functionality as the solar charged option, just with shorter battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar:

USA: $699.99 $499.99 (save 29%)

Yet another variant on the Fenix 7 theme with a nice discount, this option gives you solar charging and a titanium bezel, just with standard glass rather than the harder sapphire glass.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar:

UK: £779.99 £499.99 (save 36%)

This deal only applies to the bigger faced 7X, but offers similar specs to the watch above, with solar panels for improved battery life.

5. Cateye

Look brighter at night with a range of Cateye bike lights that offer increased visibility and safety on your ride. Find a selection of the best deals on Cateye lights during Black Friday.

Cateye Orb Bar End lights

UK: £19.99 £11.49 (save 43%)

These have been reduced every Prime Day and now again for Black Friday. They replace your bar ends to make you look wider at night, and have a runtime of over 100hrs before you need to swap the batteries. They're so good that two of our tech writers have multiple sets. At just over a tenner they're a supreme bargain yet again.

Cateye Ampp 500 front light

UK: £39.99 £19.99 (save 50%)

Cateye has been a go-to brand for decent, well priced lights for years. I've had one myself for close to 8 years now. For a 500 lumen light with a great mounting system that will work with any kind of handlebar it's hard to fault at this price.

Cateye Ampp 400 light set

UK: £49.99 £27.99 (save 44%)

Having just a front light isn't safe (or legal, at night), so if you need both a front and a rear to get going then this bundle deal is a real winner in our eyes.

