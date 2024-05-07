After his first outdoor ride since horror crash, Jonas Vingegaard has high hopes of Tour de France return

Two-time defending champion returns to riding outdoors seven weeks before the Tour's start as teammates head to altitude

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the O Gran Camio The Historical Route 2024
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has returned to riding outside for the first time since his horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in March, with high hopes of returning in time for the Tour de France.

The two-time defending champion stated he would “do everything I can” to make it to the Tour’s Grand Depart on June 29 in Florence after only being released from hospital in Spain on April 16. 

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.