Peter Sagan makes surprise return to road racing in Tour de Hongrie

Former world champion looking for racing kilometres after heart surgery layoff

Peter Sagan joins the Pierre Baguette team for the Tour de Hongrie
Peter Sagan joins the Pierre Baguette team for the Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Pierre Baguette Team/Tour de Hongrie)

Peter Sagan is preparing to make his surprise return to road racing at the Tour de Hongrie on Wednesday with the Slovakian team Pierre Baguette.

The three-time world champion ended his road career with TotalEnergies last year and turned his focus to racing mountain bikes to try to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, his attempts were halted when he experienced abnormal heart rhythms and had to undergo surgery in February.

Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.