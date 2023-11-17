Early Amazon Black Friday Garmin deals see Fenix 7 smartwatches get huge savings

There are large discounts on a whole range of Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatches at the Garmin Store on Amazon in the USA and UK, as the retail giant launches its Black Friday sale.

So if you're on the lookout for one of the best cycling watches, now is a great time to grab an Amazon Black Friday bargain.

Not that the Fenix 7 is just for cyclists. There's a comprehensive range of sports profiles, making it great for runners and one of the best triathlon watches too, as well as serving surfers, skiers... name any sport and it's likely to be covered. You can even create your own sport profiles.

Breaking down the frankly bewildering range of options for the Fenix 7 and working out which is best for you is tricky, so here's a quick breakdown of major differences.

There are three case sizes: 42mm designated S, 47mm standard case and 51mm designated X.

Then you can add solar charging, which Garmin claims adds around 4 days to battery life, depending on model.

Next is a choice between standard glass and hardened sapphire glass.

You can also choose between a titanium bezel or a standard stainless steel bezel.

Finally, there are the latest Pro models, which add a flashlight in the watch's glass, multi-GNSS for a more precise location fix and offer even longer battery life.

All the Fenix 7 models offer the same basic functionality, which pretty much covers everything you need for cycling, matching the best bike computers and including maps, navigation, heart rate monitoring and more.

Wearing your smartwatch 24/7 adds even more functionality, including heart rate variability, sleep monitoring and PulseOx, while the Garmin Connect app correlates all your data and presents it in a neat user interface on a smartphone or computer.

In our eternal aim to find the best Black Friday bike deals for our readers, we've picked out what we think are the best US Garmin Fenix 7 deals this Thanksgiving, while there are more discounted options to be found on Amazon if you want to tweak the watch configuration. Some are available in the USA only, while others have a UK deal link attached too.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

25% off. The range-topping non-Pro Garmin Fenix 7 in standard size comes with both solar charging and a sapphire glass touchscreen, while the classic titanium bezel with black band will fit in anywhere.

Garmin Fenix 7 standard smartwatch: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon

31% off. There's an even larger discount on the standard version Fenix 7 without solar charging or the harder sapphire glass lens and with a stainless steel bezel. It offers the same functionality as the solar charged option, just with shorter battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar smartwatch: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

29% off. Yet another variant on the Fenix 7 theme with a nice discount, this option gives you solar charging and a titanium bezel, just with standard glass rather than the harder sapphire glass.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar smartwatch: $799.99 $589.99 at Amazon

26% off. Move up to the larger size Garmin Fenix 7X and there's an attractive price reduction on the solar charged option. The 7X offers the same functionality as the Fenix 7, just with a 51mm case in place of 47mm.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

22% off. The 7X Sapphire Solar edition of the Fenix 7 adds a hardened sapphire glass lens to the 51mm case size, upping the smartwatch's ruggedness.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar smartwatch: US $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

UK: £749.99 £649.99 at Garmin

25% off US. Next up are discounts on the latest Pro models. Only launched back in June, the Fenix 7 Pro includes a built-in flashlight, multi-band GNSS and battery life claimed at 37 days in smartwatch mode with 3 hours of solar charging per day.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar Sapphire smartwatch: US $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

UK: £929.99 £829.99

22% off US. An additional $100 buys you the Fenix 7 Pro with both solar charging and the hardened sapphire glass, adding a little more ruggedness to Garmin's top spec model.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar smartwatch: US $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

UK: £829.99 £729.99 at Garmin

22% off US. Yet another variant on the Pro theme, the 7X Pro Solar is the larger 51mm size format of the Pro, but shares the same functionality as the 47mm case size Pro model.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar smartwatch: US $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

UK: £929.99 £829.99 at Garmin

20% off US. Finally, there's $200 off the 51mm size 7X Pro with both sapphire glass and solar charging, making Garmin's highest spec, largest Fenix 7 format a more affordable option.

More Black Friday deals