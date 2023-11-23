Apple AirPods Pro 2 cut to best-ever price in Amazon Black Friday sale

The Black Friday deals keep getting better, especially for one of our favourite (but one of the most expensive) brands - Apple.

During the Black Friday sales event, Amazon in the UK and Walmart in the US are showcasing some of the best-ever prices on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 2 models, with prices that range from 13% to 38% savings.

Here are the deals in brief:

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods (2nd Generation)

Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (or 2nd Generation) wireless earbuds come equipped with USB-C charging. What we like about these earbud options is that they offer up to two times more active noise-cancelling, allowing less outside noise in, but also transparency mode, so you can hear what's going on around you.

We find this feature useful for riding, but also in the gym or on public transport, as it means we can listen to our music without totally tuning out to the world around us.

We also love the Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness features, which automatically lowers the volume of media or other unwanted noise so you can chat, before continuing on your way.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $169.00 at Walmart US

Save 32% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £199.00 at Amazon UK

Save 13% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio. They're far from the cheapest headphones around, but if you're after Apple's latest and greatest, this is the best price we've seen these at, and the first time we've seen them on offer in the UK since their launch.

It's worth noting that we also covered a handful of Black Friday Shokz deals recently, whose Bone Conduction tech might appeal more to those who are prioritising the Transparency Mode tech.

Black Friday AirPods 2 deals

The AirPods 2nd Gen are far from the latest model. They were replaced by the AirPods 3rd Gen (unsurprisingly) back in 2021, but they're still well renowned among iPhone users. In our experience, they offer a bombproof Bluetooth connection (they literally have never dropped connection in the two years since I bought a pair), and they have a decent battery life too.

They fit nicely (in this writer's ears, at least) without causing pressure and without falling out no matter whether I'm riding, running, or doing hiit work at the gym.

They also have Apply Find My enabled, which has helped me out of a potentially-expensive pickle on more than one occasion.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 38% - The 2nd Gen of the base model AirPods might have a slightly less premium sound quality and come with a slightly shorter feature list compared to the Pro, but if you're after a more affordable option, they're still a great pair.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £99.00 at Amazon UK

Save 23% - The UK deal here isn't quite as strong, but at under £100 this is still a deal we'd recommend against the competition.

Pre Owned options

Not everyone wants to spend a fortune on a new set of earbuds, even at a Black Friday sale price. If the Apple AirPods Pro 2 brand new options are out of your price point, consider purchasing a used pair for a much more affordable option.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Buy used at £187.06 at Amazon UK

Apple AirPods 2: Buy used at £93.06 on Amazon UK

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) come with a wired Charging Case and because they are pre-owned, they can be purchased at a much more affordable price.

Other Black Friday deals

