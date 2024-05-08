Tadej Pogačar opts for pink on pink at Giro d’Italia to avoid the wrath of the UCI

UCI expected to finally rule on two-tone skinsuits before Friday's time trial stage

Pink Jersey, Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, takes the start of the 5th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 178 km between Genova and Lucca, on May 8, 2024 in Genova. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) opted to wear pink shorts to go with his pink Giro d’Italia leader’s jersey during stage 6 after the huge polemica and risk of disqualification for wearing purple shorts in the first week of racing.

On Tuesday the UCI Commissaires warned Pogacar and his UAE Team Emirates squad against wearing the purple shorts as part of a skinsuit provided by leader’s jersey sponsor Castelli, with the Slovenian risking a fine and even disqualification if he had failed to respect the UCI rules.

