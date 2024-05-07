'Everyone chased' – Filippo Ganna frustrated as Capo Mele attack falls short on Giro d'Italia

Italian's late acceleration on stage 4 came after Ineos ordered him out of early break

Filippo Ganna launches a late-race attack on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Filippo Ganna launches a late-race attack on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna preferred not to speak. That, of course, didn’t prevent a television crew and a delegation of journalists from pitching up outside the Ineos bus after stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, where Ganna animated the finale with a fierce attack on the Capo Mele.

The Italian had a handful of seconds over the peloton by the time he swooped past the lighthouse on the headland and began the short, fast descent into Andora, perched on the glistening Ligurian sea. He still had that buffer as the road flattened out inside the final kilometre, but his effort would ultimately be doomed by a familiar figure.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.