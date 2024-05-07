Women's Milan-San Remo could be in the works for 2025

Route speculation includes Cipressa and Poggio climbs, possible event dates and Women's WorldTour calendar under discussion

Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini
Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

RCS Sport has indicated that it could relaunch a women's Milan-San Remo as soon as 2025 with a route that will likely include the Cipressa and Poggio climbs. According to a report in HLN, organisers could move ahead with implementing their plans for the race next week.

A women's version of Milan-San Remo, the Primavera Rosa was held from 1999 to 2005, and Trixi Worrack won the last edition. It followed the final 118km of the men's race and also included the Cipressa and Poggio.

