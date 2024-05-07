Jury threatens Tadej Pogačar with Giro d’Italia disqualification over Castelli two-tone maglia rosa skinsuit with purple shorts

'I have my pants but no skin suit, so maybe I can’t attack because I'm not fast’ jokes race leader

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) swapped his purple or maroon-coloured shorts for team issue black shorts for stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia after UCI commissaires threatened to disqualify him from the race after due to conflicting interpretations of their own rules concerning leader’s jersey. 

Pogačar won stage 2 on Sunday and pulled on the race leader's pink jersey. On Monday he raced in a pink upper and purple shorts as part of a skinsuit provided by race organisers RCS Sport and their clothing sponsor Castelli. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.