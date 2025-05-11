'3-2-1, C’est Partiiieeee' - Remco Evenepoel begins Tour de France preparation

By published

Soudal-QuickStep takes first step on road to GC battle in July

Remco Evenepoel in action at the Tour de Romandie
Remco Evenepoel in action at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has kicked off his preparation for the 2025 Tour de France, with a first ride on home roads. 

Between now and Saturday July 5, when the Tour begins in Lille, in northern France, Evenepoel will gradually increase his training load, attend a three-week altitude train camp and race the Criterium du Dauphine (June 8-15) and the Belgian national championships on June 27 and 29.   

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.