Remco Evenepoel rumoured to be adding extra races to 2025 Tour de France build-up

Tour de Romandie and Belgian National Time Trial Championships potentially on Belgian star's program

2024 Road World Championships: Remco Evenepoel claims the elite men&#039;s time trial title for a second straight year
2024 Road World Championships: Remco Evenepoel claims the elite men's time trial title for a second straight year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is thinking of adding the Tour de Romandie and the National Time Trial Championships to his build-up for the Tour de France, Belgian media report.

After suffering multiple fractures in a major training accident over the winner, Evenepoel is currently on the comeback trail, and he is now at altitude in Sierra Nevada, Spain with the Soudal-QuickStep Giro d'Italia squad. His first race this season is Brabantse Pijl on April 18 and he is then set to go on to do all the Ardennes Classics.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

