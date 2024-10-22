Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket Review: The last of a dying breed of incredible waterproofs

Hugely protective, relatively packable, and all without causing you to overheat

A white man with his arms crossed in a blue waterproof cycling jacket looks directly into the camera
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

For riding in sustained, heavy rain for a long time this is about as good as it gets, and maybe as good as it will ever be again.

Pros

  • +

    Extremely protective

  • +

    Breathable enough for hill reps

  • +

    Tremendous DWR

  • +

    Great cuffs

Cons

  • -

    Not PFAS-free

  • -

    Cuffs may be tight on large gloves

It is quite a rare thing for technology to purposefully take a backwards step in performance, but that is exactly what is happening in the world of waterproof jackets at the moment. This isn’t just affecting the best waterproof cycling jackets, but everything waterproof, thanks to a de-facto global ban on PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. 

The short version is that both the old Gore-Tex membrane and the durable water-repellent coatings contained fluorine, the use of which in manufacturing is a bit of a no-no. There isn’t anything to suggest that a PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) membrane is in any way harmful to the wearer, but the PFAS ban is a huge umbrella under which outdoor clothing has been included. To put it bluntly, new jackets for the time being just aren’t going to be as good as the last of the old crop.

A white man in a navy blue waterproof cycling jacket stands against a graffiti wall
The fit is spot on. Not too baggy as to be flappy, but not so tight as to be restrictive. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
FitA goldilocks zone. Not so tight that you can't layer up, not so large that it's super flappy, and with great tight cuffs. 10/10
ProtectionIt's honestly as good as it gets in a jacket that is meant for high output activities. 10/10
FeaturesLight on features, but packability is a feature too. For a road jacket it's got all you'd need - neat, tight cuffs, a long tail, a high unlined collar, two way zip, and stuffable (just) into a jersey pocket10/10
BreathabilityNot market leading, but it's close. If you can do hill reps in it in the rain without overheating it's as breathable as you'd ever need a jacket to be. 9/10
ValueExpensive, but you get a lot for your money - more so than with modern post-PFAS ban options9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 96%

