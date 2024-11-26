Amazon just slashed the price of the best rear bike light on the market for Black Friday, and it has a really unusual feature
Incredibly battery life, packed with features, and a 30% discount on what was already a great value product
I've spent the last few months testing and reviewing over 20 sets of the best bike lights. Having gone through a load of good (and some not-so-good) rear lights I rate the Magicshine SEEMEE300 as the best of the lot. It received a near-perfect score in my review, and the only thing I could find to mark it down on was that its mode selection was a little confusing at times.
It has the best battery life of any on the market at 200hrs, it's crazy bright, it has smart features to auto-dim depending on the ambient lighting conditions, and it has a motion sensor so it can act as a brake light too, something I really rate when riding in traffic. What's more, it has a downward-facing LED that illuminates a large cone beneath you, massively increasing side visibility. It sounds like a gimmick, but it is really effective.
Conveniently for you lot, I've also just found it on Amazon with a HEALTHY discount. It was already a 10/10 for value at full price, but with a 30% discount in the UK, and 25% off in the USA it's also likely the best budget bike light on the market too.
Here's what I said about it when it was full price:
"What’s kind of mad is how cheap this light is. It is so packed with features, from the battery life, the smart dimming functionality, the brake lighting, through to the downward light, that you’d expect to be paying top dollar for it. In reality, it’s only £50/$60, and very frequently discounted. This is half the cost of the Exposure Boost-R, and while that is a really very excellent rear light, it isn’t twice as good. The value here is sensational."
Magicshine SEEMEE300:
$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon US
£59.99 £41.79 at Amazon UK
Save up to 30%:
Read my Magicshine SEEMEE300 review.
See more of the best bike lights.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.