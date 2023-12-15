Bora-Hansgrohe adds light green to keep team kit colourful for 2024

Image 1 of 4 The 2024 Bora-Hansgrohe jersey (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) The 2024 Bora-Hansgrohe jersey (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Jai Hindley in the 2024 Bora-Hansgrohe racing colours (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe have unveiled their 2024 racing kit, rolling out a fresh take on the deep green-coloured kit with a contrasting almost fluorescent light green shoulder section.

The new kit is produced by Sportful after the German team transitioned back from a two-year spell with Le Col. The design eliminates the geometric blocks of red and lighter green, opting for a simpler, more subtle pattern. The only remaining red is on the small logos for Ötztal. The light green is also used on the teams mitts and socks.

The lighter color gives the jersey a high-vis look that will stand out in the peloton in contrast to the mainly white jerseys of Bahrain Victorious and UAE Team Emirates and the brighter orange to blue vertical fade of Ineos Grenadiers.

Bora-Hansgrohe is the fifth WorldTour team to release their 2024 colours after Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale kicked off the season debuts with a new blue, black and white kit absent of the usual brown shorts.

"I'm looking forward to Sportful supporting our goals from the new season. And to match the comeback of our partnership, we have a fresh look that represents our ambitions, is unique and will make us highly visible in the peloton," Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk said.

The German WorldTour team will wear Sportful's Bomber Jersey and LTD bib shorts from the Italian brand, as well the company's weather-resistant Fiandre line.

The new Bora-Hansgrohe clothing can purchase via bora-hansgrohe.com and sportful.com.

Primož Roglič will wear the new colours from January 1 after his move to Bora-Hansgrohe from Jumbo-Visma. The 2024 roster also includes Jai Hindley, Dani Martinez from Ineos Grenadiers, Bob Jungels, Aleksandr Vlasov and sprinters Sam Welsford, who joins from Team DSM.

The future of Cian Uijtdebroeks at Bora-Hansgrohe has to be confirmed after Jumbo-Visma announced they had signed the talented young Belgian.