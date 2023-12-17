Astana Qazaqstan reveal 2024 kit design with switch to Biemme

Astana Qazaqstan revealed today their 2024 kit design, announcing with it a sponsor switch away from Giordana in favour of the Italian brand Biemme, founded in 1978.

Despite the sponsor switch, the new kit retains Astana’s traditional blue and gold colours with the addition of a pattern designed to highlight the “veins of mineral stones” at the bottom of the jersey, modelled by star sprinter Mark Cavendish.

The team explained the “colour affinity with the blue of the sky and the gold of the sun, as well as with elements of the flag of Kazakhstan.”

Astana Qazaqstan is the sixth WorldTour team to release their 2024 colours after Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale surprised with a new blue, black and white kit absent of the usual brown shorts.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious, and Arkèa-B&B Hotels have all also unveiled their 2024 kits in recent weeks.

“Biemme is a well-known Italian brand with a long history in cycling and together with them, we elaborated a very nice design of the jersey for the upcoming season. It looks classic but at the same time fresh,” said Alexandr Vinokourov, general manager of Astana Qazaqstan in a press release.

“Fresh jersey for the riders and fresh start for the team. For me personally, it is a special moment as my first win I got in Biemme jersey. So, I hope, this new jersey will bring a lot of victories to our team.”

Astana Qazaqstan used a similar pattern of mineral stones for the special jersey for the 2023 Tour de France. That redesign followed the news that the team had secured two new backers, namely KAZ Minerals and investment company Freedom Broker.

The team also announced a new partnership with FSA-Vision which will provide wheels for the squad for the next two years.