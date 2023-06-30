Does Mads Pedersen have the blingest bike at the Tour De France?
The Dane will be racing on a rather special, custom-painted Trek Madone SLR
Trek has followed the trend of manufacturers unveiling new bikes and custom equipment at the Tour de France. The American brand and co-sponsor of Trek- Segafredo which has become Trek-Lid, unveiled a seriously eye-catching custom-painted iridescent Trek Madone for Danish star Mads Pederson ahead of the race's first stage in Bilbao.
The Tour de France usually sees teams and individual riders issued with special equipment and one-off bikes. Due to its position at the tip of the World Tour pyramid, the biggest bike race in the world presents an excellent shop window for teams, brands and manufacturers to release designs and equipment that stand out from the rest.
Pederson will surely arrive at the Tour with hopes after taking a stage win at the Giro d'Italia in May. Becoming the 105th rider to win a stage at all three Grand Tours. A few days later the ex-world champion then had to abandon the race ahead of Stage 13, it's probably safe to say Pederson will arrive at the Tour looking to add to his stage win last year
Tech Editor Josh Croxton is on the ground for Cyclingnews in Spain ahead of the races Grand Départ and managed to get some close-up snaps of the custom Trek Madone.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
- Josh CroxtonTech Editor