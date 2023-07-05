The new Look 795 Blade RS: Simon Geschke's Tour de France race bike

Although we spotted it being ridden by Bryan Cocquard at the Tour Down Under, the new Look 795 Blade RS was launched officially several weeks before the Tour de France this year.

Frenchman Victor Lafay rode it to a stage win on Stage Two, the first for Team Cofidis in 15 long years. His powerful attack and solo win helped get the bike off to an excellent start at the race.

Simon Geschke finished second in the mountains classification during last year's Tour, and will no doubt be looking to put in a strong showing this year too. Like the rest of his Cofidis teammates at this year's Tour, Geschke is racing on an Iconic Edition version of the bikes. The bike features a prominent Piet Mondrian-inspired colour scheme which celebrates the brand's past and heritage. The now iconic colours have been synonymous with the French brand since it first adopted them back in 1984. The yellow, red and blue colours were also made famous by the La Vie Claire team.

Tech Editor Josh Croxton has been behind the scenes at the race and got some close-up shots of Simon Geschke's bike. Subscribers to Cyclingnews can also check out his Tour de France mega tech gallery.

Piet Mondrian was a Dutch abstract artist who became known for his geometric abstract artworks. Sticking primarily to, you guessed it, three primary colours and a black grid work. Rumour has it that the artist's work was suggested in a meeting to be used on the La Vie Claire team jerseys, team sponsor Look also adopted the famous colours back in the early eighties. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

Cofidis run Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 groupsets paired to SRM origin power meter chainset spiders with Dura-Ace chainrings. This is the Look Trilobe version of the crankset. If you look very closely you can spot the 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm markings at the pedal which offer three different length options in one crank arm. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

A clean integrated front end for the 795 Blade and the typical low front end. It's the bearing top headset cover and a single headset spacer for Geschke. Note the fairly shallow bar drop compared to Mads Pedersons Trek Madone (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

Dropped seat stays also feature on the Look frame. There are some interesting details in this shot including the UCI frame sticker. Seat stay mounted name sticker for Geschke, and some tidily snipped cable ties to keep his race number mount attached to the aero seatpost. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

The fork crown has an aero profile and transitions into the down tube to aid aerodynamics. The Mondrian design colour scheme is clear to see around the head tube (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

The SRM-origin crank arms are offered in three versions. SRM Composite, Look Trilobe and THM carbon. Elsewhere clearances around the rear wheel don't look as wide as some other bikes we've seen. Anything more than a 28mm tyre would be a tight fit we reckon. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

Keeping the French flag proudly flying are the Corima carbon tubular wheels with Michelin Power Cup 25mm tubulars glued on. We think these are some of the last tubulars in the WorldTour. The team is also racing on the recently launched Corima WS EVO wheels (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

The front wheel is running the Power Competition tubular tyre in a 25mm width. We aren't sure if this is a pro only or special edition tyre. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)