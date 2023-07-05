The new Look 795 Blade RS: Simon Geschke's Tour de France race bike
The 795 Blade RS Iconic Edition gets a prominent Mondrian paint scheme for the Tour
Although we spotted it being ridden by Bryan Cocquard at the Tour Down Under, the new Look 795 Blade RS was launched officially several weeks before the Tour de France this year.
Frenchman Victor Lafay rode it to a stage win on Stage Two, the first for Team Cofidis in 15 long years. His powerful attack and solo win helped get the bike off to an excellent start at the race.
Simon Geschke finished second in the mountains classification during last year's Tour, and will no doubt be looking to put in a strong showing this year too. Like the rest of his Cofidis teammates at this year's Tour, Geschke is racing on an Iconic Edition version of the bikes. The bike features a prominent Piet Mondrian-inspired colour scheme which celebrates the brand's past and heritage. The now iconic colours have been synonymous with the French brand since it first adopted them back in 1984. The yellow, red and blue colours were also made famous by the La Vie Claire team.
Tech Editor Josh Croxton has been behind the scenes at the race and got some close-up shots of Simon Geschke's bike. Subscribers to Cyclingnews can also check out his Tour de France mega tech gallery.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer.
