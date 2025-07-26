Tour de France Femmes abandons – Marlen Reusser the first to leave on stage 1 of 2025 edition

By published

A tally of the toll that illness and crashes have taken on the peloton in the fourth edition of the race

Liane Lippert of Germany, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, Mareille Meijering of Netherlands and Team Movistar and Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team ADQ after being involved in a crash during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec
Marlen Reusser crashed on stage 1 and abandoned (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team) became the first rider to abandon the fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes. Having started the race after suffering from food poisoning, the Swiss star stopped to help when teammate Liane Lippert crashed with 30km to go.

While both got up to set off, Lippert looked to be in pain but Reusser seemed to be encouraging her teammate to forge on as the priority.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.