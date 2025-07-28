Elisa Longo Borghini abandons Tour de France Femmes

The pre-race favourite was unable to start stage 3 following a gastrointestinal infection

BREST, FRANCE - JULY 27: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Brest, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) will not start stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, pulling out on Monday morning due to a gastrointestinal infection.

Longo Borghini was among the Tour de France Femmes favourites and completed the first two stages, but lost nearly three minutes in two days of racing. On Monday, her team confirmed that she was struggling with illness and would not be able to continue the race.

