'My leg was killing me' - Chloé Dygert abandons the Tour de France Femmes ahead of the final stage after struggles on the Col de la Madeleine

By published

The queen stage proved too much for the American rider to continue on to the final day of the race

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Chloe Dygert of The United States and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes in the breakaway during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.
Chloe Dygert suffered all the way to summit of the Col de la Madeleine on stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After suffering up the Col de la Madeleine to make the time cut by just seven seconds on the queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes, Chloé Dygert has been forced to abandon the race due to severe pain in her left leg, as well as ongoing illness and stomach issues.

Ever since her horrific crash in the time trial at the 2020 World Championships in Imola, the American has faced continuous problems with her leg. The long and steep ascent of the Madeleine combined with the cumulative fatigue from a tough week of racing aggravated the issue, which caused her to suffer all the way up the climb and break down in tears once she reached the summit.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.