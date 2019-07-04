Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe reveal new white jersey for Tour de France
Change of kit for La Grande Boucle
Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates will race in white at the Tour de France, with a special-edition new kit revealed on Thursday.
Bora-Hansgrohe's standard 2019 kit is black, with green chevrons on the front. The green remains, but the black top half of the jersey has been replaced by white.
It follows similar changes from Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo two years ago, both of whom went white for the three weeks of the Tour. Under UCI rules, teams are allowed one change of kit per season.
Bora-Hansgrohe have only changed their jersey, with the riders continuing to wear black shorts with green trim.
It means Peter Sagan's spell in non-standard jerseys will last another three weeks. Since June 2011, he has either worn the jersey of Slovakian road race champion, or world road race champion, only ever wearing team-issue kit in time trials or Slovakian road race championships in the years he wasn't world champion.
