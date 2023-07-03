Tour de France abandons: the full list of contenders who have left the race

Any bike race is never just about the winners, and for the Tour de France that's particularly pertinent. Each year every top rider taking part tries to be in their very best condition for cycling’s high point of the stage racing season. But abandons, from illness or injury or poor condition, inevitably form part of each day’s narrative.

This year, in just two days at the 2023 Tour, we’ve already seen two of the key names quit the race. Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyFirst), both through crashes and injuries, have had to head home early. While they will likely now rethink the rest of the season, their squads have to regroup and establish new objectives for the remainder of the race.

Here’s a full breakdown of the contenders who’ve abandoned this year’s Tour to date, which will be updated each day through the race.

Stage 1

Tour de France stage 1: Enric Mas prior to abandoning (Image credit: Getty)

Enric Mas (Movistar) DNF

The first abandon of the 2023 Tour de France. He crashed on the descent of the cat.3 Alto de Vivero late on stage 1, breaking his right shoulder blade with cuts and abrasions. Twice fifth in the Tour, last year Mas also had to abandon the race with COVID-19. The 28-year-old is expected to race in the 2023 Vuelta a España, where he’s finished second overall three times, in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Stage 2

Tour de France 2023: Richard Carapaz completes the stage despite crashing badly and fracturing a kneecap (Image credit: Getty)

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) DNS



The second abandon of the 2023 Tour de France, after crashing alongside Enric Mas. Carapaz continued but crossed the line over 15 minutes down on winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

A former Giro d’Italia winner and Tour de France and Vuelta a España podium finisher, the Ecuadorian could barely walk at the finish and was later diagnosed to have slightly fractured his left knee cap.

Carapaz, 30, was a DNS on stage 2.