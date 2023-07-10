Fabio Jakobsen confirms Soudal-QuickStep exit for 2024

Fabio Jakobsen has all but confirmed his departure from Soudal-QuickStep for the 2024 season, with a move to DSM-Firmenich highly likely but as-yet unconfirmed.

The Dutch sprinter is on the way out after six years at the Belgian squad as the team continues to build around Remco Evenepoel for an expected Tour de France debut next summer.

Speaking to NOS following stage 9 of the Tour on Sunday night, Jakobsen said he had spoken with team boss Patrick Lefevere during the race, confirming that he'll be switching teams once the pro cycling transfer window opens on August 1.

"I talked to Patrick on the Tour in the bus. At the end of the conversation, we had a hug. But unfortunately, I can't stay – I have to look for another team," Jakobsen said.

"[The search] is ongoing and it looks good. I've been a family member of the team for six years. Soudal-QuickStep is in my heart and so is Patrick. I want to finish the job here and on August 1 it will be known.

"It was already coming but I hadn't seen Patrick since the spring. As boss of the team he also has to take stock of the situation and I can also discuss with him. We didn't want to part with a fight."

Jakobsen is currently battling on at the Tour after crashing hard in the final on stage 4 to Nogaro. The European champion won a stage last year and finished fourth in Bayonne on stage 3 this time around. He'll have more chances on stages 11, 18, 19, and 21, should he recover from his heavy road rash and abrasions.

But with Soudal-QuickStep looking to build a team focussed on world champion Evenepoel next July, there's unlikely to be any places on the squad for their fabled lead-out train. Fellow sprinter Tim Merlier is contracted through the end of 2025 and could either feature as a sole, 'freelancing' sprinter without a train or instead focus on the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

"Tim Merlier is here for three years, so if I stayed another two years I would have to share with Remco and with another top sprinter," Jakobsen said. "I want to go to the Tour and sprint, which won't happen in the next few years at Soudal-QuickStep."

DSM-Firmenich are the likely landing spot for Jakobsen, with the newly rebranded team looking for a proven top sprinter to lead them next season.

A move for the 26-year-old is set to come with a clear-out at the Dutch squad and with it start a mini merry-go-round of sprinters.

Italian sprinter Alberto Dainese, who has won two stages of the Giro in the past two years, has been linked with a switch to Tudor Pro Cycling, while second-year pro Sam Welsford, currently racing the Tour, could move to Bora-Hansgrohe. Sam Bennett could also be on the way out at the German squad with his contract expiring this year.

German 22-year-old Marius Mayrhofer, who won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, could also leave dsm. Elsewhere, 21-year-old Olav Kooij had been linked with Bora-Hansgrohe, among others, but extended his contract at Jumbo-Visma last month.

Since rider transfers can't be officially announced until August 1, Jakobsen couldn't confirm his move to DSM-Firmenich, instead calling the decision on his future "something for after the Tour".

"It's a nice Dutch/Swiss team," he said. "But that's something for after the Tour. First to perform with my second family here in the Tour."