These are the 2022 road team kits

Image 1 of 55 (Image credit: AG2R Citroen) Image 2 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Arkea Samsic (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 3 of 55 The 2022 Team Arkea women's kits (Image credit: -Samsic) Image 4 of 55 (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan) Image 5 of 55 (Image credit: B&B Hotels-KTM ) Image 6 of 55 (Image credit: LeCol) Image 7 of 55 (Image credit: Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli) Image 8 of 55 (Image credit: Eolo Kometa) Image 9 of 55 The 2022 Euskaltel-Euskadi jersey (Image credit: Etxeondo) Image 10 of 55 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2022 kit (Image credit: FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) Image 11 of 55 (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ) Image 12 of 55 The 2022 Human Powered Health jerseys (Image credit: Rally Cycling/ Matt Jones) Image 13 of 55 The 2022 Ineos Grenadiers team jerseys (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) Image 14 of 55 Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin in the 2022 Jumbo-Visma team kit (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma) Image 15 of 55 The 2022 Lotto Soudal jersey (Image credit: Facepeeters) Image 16 of 55 The 2022 Movistar Team jerseys (Image credit: Movistar) Image 17 of 55 The 2022 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl outfits (Image credit: QuickStep-AlphaVinyl/Wout Beel) Image 18 of 55 SD Worx upped the saturation with their 2022 jerseys (Image credit: SD Worx/Getty Images) Image 19 of 55 The 2022 Team Arkea-Samsic kits (Image credit: Team Arkea-Samsic) Image 20 of 55 The Team DSM men and women's kits (Image credit: Team DSM) Image 21 of 55 The 2022 Trek-Segafredo men's and women's kits (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 22 of 55 Not much of a change for UAE Team Emirates in 2022 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 23 of 55 The new UAE Team ADQ jersey for 2022 (Image credit: UAE Team ADQ) Image 24 of 55 AG2R Citroën's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 25 of 55 Astana Qazaqstan's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 26 of 55 Bahrain Victorious's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 27 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Bardiani CSF (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 28 of 55 BikeExchange-Jayco men's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 29 of 55 BikeExchange-Jayco women's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 30 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 31 of 55 Bora-Hansgrohe's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 32 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Burgos-BH (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 33 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 34 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 35 of 55 Team DSM men's and women's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 36 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Gazprom-Rusvelo (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 37 of 55 Groupama-FDJ's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 38 of 55 Ineos' 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 39 of 55 (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech) Image 40 of 55 Liv Racing's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 41 of 55 Lotto Soudal's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 42 of 55 Movistar Team's 2022 jersey for men and women (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 43 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Team NovoNordisk (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 44 of 55 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 45 of 55 Jumbo-Visma men's and women's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 46 of 55 Human Powered Health men's and women's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 47 of 55 Roland Cogeas' 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 48 of 55 SD Worx's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 49 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for Sport Vlaanderen Baloise (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 50 of 55 The 2022 team jersey for TotalEnergies (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 51 of 55 Trek-Segafredo women's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 52 of 55 Trek-Segafredo men's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 53 of 55 UAE Team ADQ's 2022 jersey (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 54 of 55 The Uno-X men's and women's jersey for 2022 (Image credit: UCI.ch) Image 55 of 55 (Image credit: UCI.ch)

Each year the professional peloton changes its look with a slew of new colours and sponsor logos adorning each team and 2022 ushers in some bold new looks for the men and women's teams.

The trend toward neon pink, orange and purple caused a clash between four women's teams, with the Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch squad forced to redesign and remake a whole season's worth of clothing after the UCI determined the colour scheme - which was close to what the Luxembourg outfit wore in 2021 - was too similar to the new kits from SD Worx, Human Powered Health and UAE Team ADQ.

All four teams had various shades of the same warm hues, with SD Worx leaning more towards fuchsia, UAE Team ADQ a lighter tone of the colourway, and Human Powered Health favouring their traditional orange.

The UCI also rejected a jersey design for the Bizkaia-Durango UCI Women's team because it was too close to the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey.

There were no reported conflicts on the men's side, with most of the WorldTour teams opting for a more toned-down approach.

Both Bora-Hansgrohe and Euskaltel-Euskadi incorporated angular graphics with contrasting colours - red on teal for the German team; blue and green on orange for the Basque squad.

Others went for solid torsos and contrasting sleeves, with Ineos Grenadiers sporting a navy blue chest with red arms, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl going for white arms and a medium blue torso, BikeExchange-Jayco mimicking the Belgian team's 2020 kit with blue-banded white sleeves and a lighter blue fade on the chest, UAE Team Emirates sticking with their white and red torso and black arms and Groupama-FDJ sticking to their white chest with one red and one blue arm.

Eolo-Kometa, B&B Hotels-KTM and Astana Qazaqstan chose varying shades of turquoise.

The Jumbo-Visma team will stand out in both pelotons with a black and gold kit similar to 2021's, while Movistar will blend in with darker blue jerseys and a muted logo.

Lotto Soudal, Team DSM, Arkéa-Samsic and Team Arkéa women's teams each stayed true to their previous designs. Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli has a sharp new dark red and black look but held to their tradition of crowding the kit with numerous logos.

Click or swipe through the above gallery to see the already released 2022 men's and women's kits, and check back as more are added.