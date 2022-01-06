These are the 2022 road team kits
Gallery of the new looks for men's and women's WorldTeams and ProTeams
Each year the professional peloton changes its look with a slew of new colours and sponsor logos adorning each team and 2022 ushers in some bold new looks for the men and women's teams.
The trend toward neon pink, orange and purple caused a clash between four women's teams, with the Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch squad forced to redesign and remake a whole season's worth of clothing after the UCI determined the colour scheme - which was close to what the Luxembourg outfit wore in 2021 - was too similar to the new kits from SD Worx, Human Powered Health and UAE Team ADQ.
All four teams had various shades of the same warm hues, with SD Worx leaning more towards fuchsia, UAE Team ADQ a lighter tone of the colourway, and Human Powered Health favouring their traditional orange.
The UCI also rejected a jersey design for the Bizkaia-Durango UCI Women's team because it was too close to the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey.
There were no reported conflicts on the men's side, with most of the WorldTour teams opting for a more toned-down approach.
Both Bora-Hansgrohe and Euskaltel-Euskadi incorporated angular graphics with contrasting colours - red on teal for the German team; blue and green on orange for the Basque squad.
Others went for solid torsos and contrasting sleeves, with Ineos Grenadiers sporting a navy blue chest with red arms, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl going for white arms and a medium blue torso, BikeExchange-Jayco mimicking the Belgian team's 2020 kit with blue-banded white sleeves and a lighter blue fade on the chest, UAE Team Emirates sticking with their white and red torso and black arms and Groupama-FDJ sticking to their white chest with one red and one blue arm.
Eolo-Kometa, B&B Hotels-KTM and Astana Qazaqstan chose varying shades of turquoise.
The Jumbo-Visma team will stand out in both pelotons with a black and gold kit similar to 2021's, while Movistar will blend in with darker blue jerseys and a muted logo.
Lotto Soudal, Team DSM, Arkéa-Samsic and Team Arkéa women's teams each stayed true to their previous designs. Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli has a sharp new dark red and black look but held to their tradition of crowding the kit with numerous logos.
Click or swipe through the above gallery to see the already released 2022 men's and women's kits, and check back as more are added.
