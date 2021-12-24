UCI force Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch team to redesign jersey colours

The Union Cycliste International (UCI) have forced Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch to redesign the colours of its jersey after three Women's WorldTour squads - SD Worx, Human Powered Health and UAE Team - revealed similar palettes of pink, peach, yellow, orange and purple for 2022.

"Recently several 2022 jersey designs are announced of the UCI Women's World Teams and the UCI Women's Continental Teams. Our team was highly surprised because our team is the only team of all teams below who did NOT change their jersey colors in any way comparing to our 2021 jersey," read an official statement of the Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch Women's Continental Team regarding the 2022 team jersey on Thursday.

"Despite that our team was the first of all UCI teams with this design, the UCI still denied our jersey and leaves our team behind with an unfair feeling, especially because all our kit was already finished.

"At the end our team also has to follow the UCI instructions which resulted in a new jersey design for 2022 for our team. Tomorrow morning we will announce our new UCI approved 2022 jersey. We are proud and thankful to all sponsors who gave our team an extra financial injection and we are proud to see our team comes out stronger out of this situation."

On Friday, the team revealed their jersey redesign, that now has black front and back panels, with a dash of purple and a pink-to-orange fade on the sleeves and shoulders. The leg bands on the black shorts will continue with rings of blue and pink.

"We are proud to announce our new 2022 team kit!" a team statement read on Facebook.

"Together with our team sponsors and our clothing supplier CCN Sport Benelux who created super fast a new design after the jersey issue, we present our new 2022 team jersey for our UCI Women's Continental Team. We aim to get this jersey finished before our training camp in February. Thank you to all sponsor for your support."