Human Powered Health add cascade of colour to traditional orange jerseys for 2022

Human Powered Health unveiled their kits for the 2022 season today, a new look to go along with the new name, formerly Rally Cycling. The same designs will be used for both the Women’s WorldTour and men’s ProTeam squads during the season.

Veteran all-rounder Gavin Mannion, who starts his fourth season with the men’s team, and newcomer Kaia Schmid, Worlds silver medallist at the junior women’s road race this past fall, modelled the new kits for a photo shoot of the team’s 2022 lookl.

Like last season, orange remains the prominent colour for the jerseys, but a splash of magenta mixed with a cascade of purple has been added on both sides of the jersey and on the sleeves. A new icon called ‘Boltman’, which symbolises a body in motion, is the most prominent graphic element on the front and back of the jerseys, reversed in white.

The shorts are black with a band of colour on the right leg, with the same gradient shades of orange to magenta to purple. Human Powered Health and other sponsor brands receive the reversed-in-white treatment on the front and back of jerseys, on the sleeves, and on the shorts.

“We came to the idea of a heat map style gradient, it felt more human and personal. As humans, we aren’t perfect and we try not to be too rigid, so that spilled into our design and how the colors and gradients work together. We went through a lot of iterations and we’re really happy to share the final result with everyone,” Emily Saint-Onge, art director at Human Powered Health, explained about the overall design.

The new kits will debut at training camps in Portugal in January. The first UCI road race for the women will be Strade Bianche on March 5, while the men will race Clásica de Almeria in Spain in February. Human Powered Health was one of six new teams granted Women's WorldTour licences by the UCI for the 2022 season, with the top level expanding from nine to 14 teams.

“Everything on the jersey has a purpose, even the colors. Orange is not only in line with the return of Optum but it also makes us feel confident, happy, and energetic. Purple brings in holistic wellness with serenity, wisdom, and peace of mind,” said Sam Wiebe, chief creative officer at Human Powered Health.

“We hope it paints a picture or at least invokes some feelings about what Human Powered Health stands for – it's not just about being physically fit, it’s about inspiring people to reach their full potential, mind, body, and spirit.”

The team is owned and managed by Minnesota-based Circuit Sport which launched the wellness platform as its own brand and will be the title sponsor for the team.