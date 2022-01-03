BikeExchange-Jayco go blue, aubergine and white for 2022 - Gallery

Image 1 of 1 The 2022 men's and women's BikeExchange-Jayco riders show off their 2022 colours (Image credit: Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

BikeExchange-Jayco have revealed their new sky blue and aubergine colours as well as new bike sponsors Giant and Liv, as the Australian men's and women's WorldTour teams set new goals for 2022.

The men's team will race in blue shorts and a blue jersey that fades up to white at the shoulders. The women's team will have a different racing kit and a separate identity for the first time in their history, integrating Liv’s aubergine brand colour into the blue and white colours of the men's team.

The team's Giant and Liv bikes will be equipped with Shimano groupsets and Cadex wheels, saddles, handlebars and other accessories. The team will work closely with the Giant Group to test and develop next-generation products. The teams used Bianchi bikes in 2021.

Starting their 11th season at WorldTour level in 2022, the men’s team welcomes eight new riders from seven different countries, including sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, Alex Balmer, Lawson Craddock, Jan Maas, Kelland O’Brien, Jesús David Peña, Matteo Sobrero, and Campbell Stewart.

The late signing of Groenewegen from Jumbo-Visma elevates the team’s objectives in sprint finishes, with the Dutchman a team leader alongside Vuelta a España winner and Giro d’Italia podium finisher Simon Yates, and Tour de France stage and green jersey winner Michael Matthews.

The women’s BikeExchange-Jayco squad have undergone a significant shake-up and welcome Georgia Baker, Kristen Faulkner, Nina Kessler, Alexandra Manly, Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Chelsie Tan Wei Shi. The six new recruits will work alongside team leader and two-time Giro Rosa podium finisher Amanda Spratt.

Team owner Gerry Ryan, who has always part-funded the team via his companies, said the teams were ready to prosper in the years ahead.

"It seems like yesterday that we began this adventure into WorldTour cycling with the first ever Australian professional cycling team, and now we already find ourselves going into the second decade of GreenEDGE Cycling, but then again, as they say, times flies when you are having fun while hard at work. Time has passed by very fast, and the excitement and commitment is still the same as it was on day one," Ryan said.

"We are proud to be able to begin this new decade with the partnership of Giant, Liv and Cadex. It makes us proud to partner with Giant as they rejoin the men’s WorldTour peloton, it means that what we have done in the last decade and what we are bringing forward with our staff, led by our General Manager Brent Copeland, is the right route to follow. We will continue with the same spirit that has characterised us during the last ten years as we begin this new and exciting era."