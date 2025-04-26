A new look for Vingegaard, Vos, Van Aert – Visma-Lease A Bike unveil 2025 Tour de France kit

Dutch squad show off bee-themed 'The Swarm' design, which will feature fan's names

Visma-Lease A Bike 2025 Tour de France jersey unveil – 'The Swarm'
Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm'(Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike)

Following previous alternate jersey designs inspired by Dutch Master artists, a theme park, and 'the power of the beehive' at the recent Tour of Flanders, Visma-Lease A Bike have unveiled another new look for this year's Tour de France named 'the swarm'.

