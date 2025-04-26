A new look for Vingegaard, Vos, Van Aert – Visma-Lease A Bike unveil 2025 Tour de France kit

Image 1 of 8 Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike) Visma-Lease A Bike's 2025 Tour de France jersey design – 'The Swarm' (Image credit: Visma-Lease A Bike)

Following previous alternate jersey designs inspired by Dutch Master artists, a theme park, and 'the power of the beehive' at the recent Tour of Flanders, Visma-Lease A Bike have unveiled another new look for this year's Tour de France named 'the swarm'.

To avoid a clash with the famous yellow jersey of the men's Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes, the Dutch squad have been forced to come up with alternate kits for the biggest races on the calendar.

This time around, the team will wear jerseys featuring thick black and yellow stripes akin to those of a bumblebee.

As has been the case previously during the 2025 season, the kit is manufactured in-house by Visma-Lease A Bike, featuring their 'Yellow B' brand logo. Team sponsors and suppliers Visma, Lease A Bike, Cervélo, Sram, and Nimbl all feature on the kit.

As well as the design helping differentiate their riders from the Tour de France leader, the jersey will also feature the names of thousands of fans who buy it via pre-order before April 30.

Visma-Lease A Bike's chief business officer, Jasper Saeijs, said that the 'swarm' design is evocative of teamwork and the connection to their supporters.

"Teamwork is in our DNA and has been our strength for years. Together, we believe in achieving great dreams. For our team, it's about more than just winning, it's about how we work together to reach those goals," he said.

"Behind every success is a team, and that team is bigger than just the riders on the bikes or in the support car. With this jersey, we're showcasing the power of that connection. It's a tribute to everyone who supports us, cheers for us, and believes in us. Together, we're going for the highest possible goal again this summer."

Several of the team's star riders, including Marianne Vos, Wout van Aert, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, modelled the new jersey. That trio, as well as Jonas Vingegaard, are expected to lead the Dutch squad's challenge in France this July.

Check out the team's jersey announcement video below.