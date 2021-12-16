Euskaltel-Euskadi unveil 'fresh, modern' kit for 2022

Image 1 of 4 The 2022 Euskaltel-Euskadi kit (Image credit: Etxeondo) Image 2 of 4 The team retains the traditional orange and black colourway (Image credit: Etxeondo) Image 3 of 4 The colourful shapes and blocks on the front bring a new twist to the design (Image credit: Etxeondo) Image 4 of 4 Pillars of Basque cycling, Orbea and Fundación Euskadi, take pride of place on the new jersey (Image credit: Etxeondo)

The Basque ProTeam Euskaltel-Euskadi have unveiled their new kit for the upcoming 2022 season, adding a totally new look to the traditional all-orange jersey that has defined the team and its long-running predecessor, which folded in 2013.

The team will run their fourth season as part of cycling's second division next season, having grown from the Fundación Euskadi team, as it was previously known in the amateur ranks.

Euskaltel-Euskadi's new kit, which is manufactured by Basque clothing supplier Etxeondo, sees the team in their usual orange jersey and black shorts, though a substantial splash of colour has been added this time around.

Both back and front feature abstract shapes and a wave-like design across the body including blue, green, and white blocks of colour.

"We have sought to give it a point of freshness and modernity without compromising the essence of the identity of the project," said Patxi Rodrigo, founder of Etxeondo.

"Our home is Euskaltel, and every time I come here it reminds me of those trips to the Tour de France," said Jesús Ezkurdia, vice-president of the Fundación Euskadi. The way forward is to return to that and for the kids to dream of riding for the team. As a foundation, nothing could make us more proud."

Main sponsor, the telecommunications company Euskaltel, retains its place at the top of the chest, while the logo of petroleum company Hafesa Group adorns the front of the jersey for the first time.

Other prime real estate on the jersey goes to bike supplier Orbea, building company Urbycolan, bus company Irizar, car supplier Skoda, and Euskadi, the Basque cycling foundation which has run homegrown teams in the region for decades.

For 2022, Euskaltel-Euskadi will retain much of their roster from this season, including Antonio Jesús Soto and Juan José Lobato, who took the team's two wins in 2021. Other leaders such as Luis Angel Maté, Mikel Bizkarra, and 2019 Vuelta a España stage winner Mikel Iturria, will also stick with the team.

Garikoitz Bravo and Mikel Alonso are retiring, while Jokin Aranburu and Belarussian rider Dzmitry Zhyhunou are also leaving the team. 20-year-old Carlos Canal, from Burgos-BH, is on the incoming list, along with three neo-pros in the shape of Asier Etxeberria, Unai Iribar, and Xabier Isasa.

Once again, the team's 2022 program will see them focus largely on races in Spain, from the early season semi-Classics to the week-long stage races in Catalunya, Andalucia, and their home race, Itzulia Basque Country, as well as the Vuelta a España, which welcomed back the new iteration of the team in 2021.