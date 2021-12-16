UAE women's team reveals sponsor, 2022 jersey and roster

The jersey for the 2022 UAE Team ADQ Women's WorldTeam

The newly formed UAE women's team announced its full roster, revealed its 2022 jersey and named a title sponsor ADQ on Thursday.

ADQ is a rapidly expanding sovereign wealth fund worth $100 billion, and is the emirate's third-largest such investor.

UAE Team ADQ was formed after the UAE Team Emirates men's WorldTour squad took over the Alé-BTC Ljubljana outfit. They've kept on nine riders, including top-ranked Spaniard Mavi Garcia and former world champion Marta Bastianelli.

Newcomers include two Italians, Erica Magnaldi and Sofia Bertizzolo, and the first woman from the UAE to join the WorldTour, Safeeya Al Sayegh. Swiss rider Linda Zanetti and Russian Maria Novoloskaia join alongside young riders Alena Ivanchenko, the 2021 Junior Time Trial World Champion.

The UCI confirmed last week that the UAE Team ADQ will be in the Women's WorldTour, one of 14 as the league expands.

The 2022 jersey is a cross-body fade from blue to orange, which the team says was "inspired by the marvelous and breathtaking emirati sunsets".

There will be 15 riders under the direction of former Swiss pro Rubens Bertogliati, Fortunato Lacquaniti was named as sport manager with Giuseppe Lanzoni, Michele Devoti and Gorazd Penko as directeurs sportif.

UAE Team ADQ for 2022