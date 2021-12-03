Ineos Grenadiers unveil BioRacer kit design for 2022

After a five-year partnership with Castelli, Ineos Grenadiers announced in July that they would be parting ways, and from 2022 onwards would instead wear kit supplied by Belgian custom clothing company, Bioracer.

On Friday, the British team unveiled the first design from that new relationship, with their kit for the 2022 season.

The design is a continuation of the theme that the team has used since the 2020 Tour de France, when it transitioned from the red and black of Team Ineos to the navy and red colourway of Ineos Grenadiers.

However, the new design loses the red 'A' or 'V' shaped logos that featured prominently on the old design. There is much more red across the shoulders in a repeating triangle pattern design that transitions from red to navy through the body and down the arms. A large, white 'Ineos Grenadiers' logo adorns the chest, along with the Pinarello and Bioracer logo on each side.

The kit marks the first design in what is being described as a multi-year partnership between the two parties. Ineos Grenadiers as a team is known for seeking advantages in the smallest details and it was that philosophy that brought the term 'marginal gains' into the mainstream. The Belgian apparel brand, which was founded in 1968, has access to a wind tunnel which it built in conjunction with fellow Belgian brands Ridley and Lazer in 2013. It also has access to a state-of-the-art service centre with facilities that extend to bike fitting, saddle pressure sensing, aero testing, custom footbeds and of course custom clothing.

"We’re extremely excited about Bioracer’s expertise in both speedwear and custom fit and are looking forward to welcoming the Bioracer family into the team," read a statement from the team when the partnership was announced.

The partnership marks the first headline deal with a WorldTour team for Bioracer, although it's not the first time the brand has supplied kit at this level. Under the guise of the Oakley name, Bioracer supplied kit to the Dimension Data team from 2016 to 2018, and is also working closely with Team DSM as part of its in-house brand 'Keep Challenging' clothing line.

Bioracer has also supplied kit to both the Belgian and Dutch federations since the mid-1990s. It continues to do so, and currently also supplies the German federation as well as Russia, China and more.