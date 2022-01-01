Bennett and Viviani among riders showing off new jerseys for 2022

Sam Bennett and Elia Viviani show off their Bora-Hansgrohe and Ineos Grenadiers kits for 2022

January 1 signals the start of the 2022 season and with comes the first day when team's new signings can officially wear their new kits, per UCI rules.

As ever, the morning has brought an influx of photographs of numerous stars decked out in a new look for the upcoming season, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) among the big names to show off their 2022 kits.

The two sprinters both make returns to their former teams this year, with Bennett rejoining Bora after a two-year spell at QuickStep, while Viviani has moved back to Ineos after spending four years at QuickStep and Cofidis.

Both Ineos and Bora have unveiled their other new signings in their new kits, too, including the British team's promising neo-pros Ben Tulett and Luke Plapp, and the German squad's new GC men Aleksandr Vlasov and Sergio Higuita.

UAE Team Emirates have also released images of their new signings, include sprinter Pascal Ackermann and GC men João Almeida and George Bennett, in the team's new 2022 kit. The jersey is largely unchanged for 2022, save for a redesign of the UAE flag on the chest.

Astana Qazaqstan also released short videos showing off headline signings Vincenzo Nibali, Miguel Angel López – both of whom return to the squad for 2022 – and Gianni Moscon. Finally, Jumbo-Visma's new man Tiesj Benoot, who joins from Team DSM after an early break in his contract, posted images of himself donning his new yellow jersey to Instagram.

Check below for a look at some of the big names of the 2022 peloton in their new kits.

Ben Tulett, Elia Viviani and Luke Plapp in Ineos Grenadiers' new kit (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Aleksandr Vlasov, Sam Bennett and Sergio Higuita model the new Bora-Hasgrohe jersey (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Miguel Angel Lopez, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon in Astana Qazaqstan colours (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan)

João Almeida, Pascal Ackermann, and George Bennett in their new UAE Team Emirates kit (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)