QuickStep-AlphaVinyl unveil Castelli-designed 2022 kit

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl have unveiled their 2022 kit as they partner with Castelli for the new season, with the Italian brand set to supply the squad through the end of the 2024 season.

The Belgian team's switch to the Italian clothing manufacturer sees them end their long association with Belgian brand Vermarc, which has supplied the team's kit for every season since its founding back in 2003.

Following last season's all-blue look which included wolf hair graphics in a nod to their 'Wolfpack' nickname, the 2022 jersey is once again a mix of lighter and darker blue. White shoulders are the main new addition to the team's look, while the shorts match with the dark blue of the lower half of the jersey.

Splashes of pink have also been added to the kit in a nod to title sponsor QuickStep's secondary colours, while sponsor Napoleon Games have had their logo moved to a prominent position on the upper arms.

New clothing designer Castelli's famous scorpion logo takes pride of place on the chest and shorts, meanwhile. On the rear of the kit, supermarket Lidl moves off the lower back, replaced by longstanding sponsor Renson while the QuickStep and AlphaVinyl logos fill the back of the jersey, mirroring the front.

"At QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team we have always been looking to innovate and find new ways of thinking to help us improve, so we are delighted that we can build a partnership with Castelli", said the team CEO, Patrick Lefevere.

"Like us they have a long and rich history in cycling, and yet are still pushing to be the best, constantly evolving and looking for new ways to improve their clothing and to stay at the top of their game. Cycling is often a battle of conditions and to be able to go in the world's biggest races with clothing that is technically the best available, will be of a massive advantage to our riders, we are delighted that they will be joining the Wolfpack family."

Last season, the team was the most successful in the WorldTour peloton, once again topping the victory tables with 65 wins. Highlights of the team's 2021 season include Kasper Asgreen's Tour of Flanders win, five stages of the Tour de France through Mark Cavendish and Julian Alaphilippe, another four at the Vuelta a España from Fabio Jakobsen and Florian Sénéchal, and Alaphiliippe's repeat World Championships triumph in Leuven.

The team sees few changes for their 2022 squad, with Sam Bennett, João Almeida and Alvaro Hodeg the major outgoing names. Giro d'Italia stage winner Mauro Schmid joins from Qhubeka NextHash, while the team's focus on youth is reflected in the signings of neo-pros Ethan Vernon, Stan Van Tricht, and Martin Svrcek.

All will be kitted out in Castelli's full range of gear for the upcoming season, with the Italian company moving on from a five-year partnership with Ineos Grenadiers.

"Castelli is known throughout the pro peloton for our protective clothing for cold and wet conditions, so it's a natural fit with the Wolfpack," said Andrea Peron, Castelli's race performance director.

"This is the perfect team to partner with to showcase products like the Gabba and Idro Pro jackets for racing in the rain. And we share the same drive for victory on any terrain, in any conditions."