The Musette: Koo Open Cube sunglasses, Katusha Icon bib shorts, and Fizik's Arione R1 Versus Evo saddle

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly curation of the world’s best cycling gear. Here, we’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing and newest accessories in the world of cycling.

It was another busy week for the tech team at Cyclingnews. Our American writer, Colin, gave his full verdict on the Wahoo Kickr smart bike - a new breed of indoor cycling equipment that looks set to increase in popularity as more people to flock to Zwift. Speaking of Zwift, Josh took a closer look at the Virtual Tour de France kicking off this weekend and unpacked the details on each and every stage, including the two new worlds: France and Paris.

Our tech editor Aaron got his hands on the new Rapha Pro Team frameless sunglasses ahead of the official launch. Not only did he shoot a beautiful gallery but also shared his thoughts on how they compare to the current landscape's best cycling sunglasses and who they'll might appeal to. Graham was a busy man this week covering the news on the updates to Bosch's eBike Systems, penning a comprehensive guide on gravel bike conversion as well as sharing his thoughts on the Syncros Belcarra saddle.

In between all of this, we also published a litany of useful buyer's guides to help you make an informed decision when it comes to your next cycling purchase. If you're in the market for a new cycling GPS, a lightweight road bike or want to improve your visibility with a front bike light, make sure you scroll through the following guides:

Garmin cycling computers

Best front bike light

Best lightweight bike

Now, let's get into what's new at Cyclingnews:

Image 1 of 8 A special pivot joint allows the arms to rotate inwards rather than fold in the traditional manner (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 8 The Koo Open Cubes trade the contemporary goggle-like appearance of its peers for a more traditional lens (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 8 Slimline and refined, the three-way 'Micrometrical Arm Adjustment' configuration allows them to play nicely with most helmet brands (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 8 They come in two size types - standard and Asian, both of which can be further broken down into small or medium options (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 8 An adjustable nosepiece is available in two sizes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 8 A closer look at the special pivot joint (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 8 The three-way positioning system can tailor the fit to suit myriad helmet styles (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 8 The range comprises 12 stylish pastel hues (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Koo Open Cube sunglasses

Koo might be a new entrant to the performance cycling sunglasses sphere but in a relatively short space of time, the brand has managed to work its way into the top rungs of WorldTour cycling. A subsidiary of Italian helmet maker, Kask, Koo supplies both the men’s and women’s Trek-Segafredo teams with two options - the Koo Orion and the Open Cubes you see here.

In much the same way as Rudy Project, the Cube Open Cubes follow the same Italian way of doing things by trading the contemporary goggle-like appearance of its peers for a more traditional lens. The entire Open Cube range adopts a subtle colour palette with 12 stylish pastel hues to choose from. The sunglasses pictured are finished in what Koo calls pinegreen/white, replete with a complementing Zeiss-made ultra-white lens (a replacement clear option is also included in the package).

The glasses come in two size types - standard and Asian, both of which can be further broken down into small or medium options. Our medium pair offers an impressive fit and wide range of eye coverage despite the somewhat smaller lens shape. The Open Cube's party trick, however, is the way in which the arms fold away. In this case, a special pivot joint allows the arms to rotate inwards rather than fold in the traditional manner. The arms also 'Micrometrical Arm Adjustment' - a three-way positioning system to tailor the fit to suit myriad helmet styles. An adjustable nosepiece (available in two sizes) means you're sure to find the right fit here.

When it comes to performance, Koo has dialled in a series of vents in the upper frame to mitigate problems such as misting up when the heat gets turned up. The 16% VLT-rated lens is superb as far as clarity and field of vision go, and do a stellar job at dismissing glare not to mention still providing impressive tonal range even in low-light situations.

Are the Koo Open Cube sunglasses a value purchase considering the glut of performances options currently available? I'm inclined to say yes. What I like about Koo is that the Italian company is not easily influenced by what its rivals are doing and it shows in the design. I can't say I'm a fan of this particular colourway but there are 11 other options should this not tickle your fancy.

At $250 / £199, they're not the cheapest option in the segment but the original design, superb lens coverage and quality, fit and style will undoubtedly appeal to many cyclists. Look out for the full review on Cyclingnews in the coming weeks. - Aaron Borrill

RRP : $250 / £199

: $250 / £199 Lens type: Ultra White, clear 16% VLT

Ultra White, clear 16% VLT UV protection: Yes

Yes Frame: Half frame

Half frame Weight: 00g (actual)

00g (actual) Colours : 12

: 12 Pro team: Trek-Segafredo

Today's best Kask Koo Open Cube deals Kask Koo Open Cube Cycling... Amazon Prime $192.39 View Kask Koo Open Cube Cycling... Amazon Prime $239 View Kask P0329658 Koo Open Cube... Amazon $239 View

Image 1 of 6 Katusha's Icon bib shorts are lightweight in construction and comfortable in fit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 6 The leg length has been increased, and the stretchy grippers are locked in without being restrictive (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 6 The TM EVO 3D Pad is made using recycled materials and has a soft outer layer (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 6 The 3D Body Fit Suspender Design reduces bunching at the hips (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 6 The mesh bib straps actually help keep them locked into place while increasing airflow (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 6 The 37.5 technology uses active particles from volcanic sand to regulate body temperature (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Katusha's Icon bib shorts saw something of an overhaul for 2020, with the addition of a whole host of new features, a new shape and a new chamois. Available in six different colours, the Icon bib shorts cater to all styles and, as explained on the Katusha Sports website, they are designed for "riding in any conditions, all seasons, and by any type of rider."

The Icon bibs use a TM EVO 3D Pad, created using TMirror project, which puts a super soft fabric next to the skin for increased comfort and reduced chafing. The pad is also created using recycled materials which are manufactured to speed up decomposition at the end of their lifecycle.

While the shape differs greatly from their predecessors, the 3D Body Fit suspender design remains in situ, which in simple terms, cuts the panels in such a way that bunching is reduced at the hips to reduce discomfort. The legs see an increase in length and at the bottom, the grippers are comfortable and plenty stretchy enough that they don't leave an indent around your quadriceps.

Across the waist and upper back, Katusha has utilised 37.5 Superlight Mesh, a material that is created using active particles made from volcanic sand. These particles are said to be triggered by humidity to achieve dynamic thermoregulation and keep the body at the ideal core temperature of 37.5-degrees Celsius.

Having used the bib shorts in various conditions thus far, early impressions are very good, even though the lockdown landscape in which we currently exist has meant that testing has been more indoors than out. The comfort of the TM EVO 3D pad was truly tested in stage 2 of the Virtual Joe Martin International Stage Race , a stage-long two-hour time trial effort to keep my team leader inside the time cut after an early technical issue. Throughout this test, at no point was the comfort found lacking and the Superlight Mesh material thermoregulated dutifully.

However, when cycling indoors you'll always sweat more and the grey leg material discolours when wet - it looked like I'd had an accident - so anyone with a penchant for a pain cave might want to stick with the black or navy colourways. - Josh Croxton

RRP : €200.00 (approx $225 / £180)

: €200.00 (approx $225 / £180) Sizes : XS - XXL

: XS - XXL Featured size : Medium

: Medium Colours : Six

: Six Featured colour : Asphalt/Arabian Spice

: Asphalt/Arabian Spice Pro team: Israel Start-Up Nation

Image 1 of 5 The Arione R1 Versus saddle is a performance saddle with a full length relief channel (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 5 THe Arione is a long saddle measuring 299mm (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3 of 5 The typically Fizik extended tail section (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 4 of 5 Fizik's Flex Zones and braided rails can clearly be seen under the saddle (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 5 of 5 Neat detailing on the inside of the channel keeps graphics to a minimum (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Fizik Arione R1 Versus EVO saddle

While the new space-age 3D printed Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle may have caught our attention of late with its provocative looks and futuristic manufacturing methods, we haven’t forgotten to consider other more traditional saddles in Fizik’s range as part of our guide to the best road bike saddles .

The Arione R1 Versus EVO is a flat-shaped saddle with a pressure relief channel and is designed for riders seeking performance. The shape has been optimised for riders with good spinal flexibility who can achieve a performance position without rotating their hips. The Arione ignores the trend for snub nose saddles, instead, its long snout has a slim shape to offer a multitude of positions across its length to allow riders to find their optimal position for putting out power.

The Arione comes in two widths, a 130mm as seen here and a 140mm option. The saddle is long, with the carbon-reinforced nylon shell reaching 299mm in length. That’s a whopping 55mm longer compared to the trend of short saddles like the Syncros Belcarra V 1.5 we reviewed earlier in the week. The Arione features Fizik’s Wing Flex technology which adds more flexibility to the shoulders of the shell to help soften the contact point where thighs come in contact with the saddle. With a crude flex in the hand, the shell actually feels like it has more overall flex than other saddles we have tested, although it might just be more noticeable due to the length. A durable Microtex cover protects the firm layer of Comfort Core foam that has been added to each side. The Arione R1 Versus Evo uses 10x7mm Carbon Braided rails, it is worth double-checking that your seatpost clamp is compatible, as we have had mixed results with fitting so far. However, if you use a vertical clamp, such as Thomson, you shouldn’t experience any problems. The Arione has a claimed weight of 185g with our test model coming in at 2g less than Fizik’s scales.

Fizik off the Arione R1 Versus EVO in two sizes and the only colour option is black, while we have the full channel version for testing, Fizik also offers an open cut-out and regular non-cut-out version. The Arione range also has a more budget-friendly R3 Versus Evo that comes with 7mm k:ium rails.

Price: £189.99

£189.99 Material: Carbon-reinforced nylon shell with carbon braided rails

Carbon-reinforced nylon shell with carbon braided rails Rails: 10x7mm

10x7mm Widths: 130mm

130mm Length: 299mm

299mm Colours: Black

Black Weight: 183g (185g claimed)