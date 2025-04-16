Quoc M3 Pro review: Geraint Thomas' new race shoes ridden and rated

Cyclingnews Verdict

The M3 Pro shoes are lightweight and sleek with fantastic aesthetics and styling. I love how they look. If a lower volume, narrower shoe suits you, they may well be a winner.

Pros

  • +

    Lovely aesthetics

  • +

    Light, slipper-like feel on foot

  • +

    Stiff and generally very comfortable

Cons

  • -

    The closure dials still not as effective as some BOA options

Quoc M3 Pro

 Price: MSRP £320 /  $430 /  €380     

Weight: 245 grams per shoe - Size 43

Sizes: 38-47

Colour: White 

Cleat compatibility: Three bolt 

A little over a year ago, I spotted Geraint Thomas racing in an unknown pair of Quoc road shoes at the Volta ao Algarve. This model turned out to be the Quoc M3 Air model which launched in March last year, with the brand also announcing a two-year sponsorship deal with the Welsh star

A white Quoc M3 Pro cycling shoe on a wooden chair
The styling, for me, is beautiful (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A Quoc M3 Pro insole
The Quoc insoles are polystyrene with a soft finish on top (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Deisgn and aesthetics Fantastic aesthetics for me, and a solid design, I feel the closure dials could be improved.8/10
ComfortVery comfortable for me, ligt and slipper like8/10
WeightCompetitive, and slightly lighter on my scales than the M3 Air model at 245g per shoe8/10
Stiffness The carbon sole is going to be stiff enough for me, it is for me, no complaints9/10
ValueIn line with M3 Air pricing, expensive, but in line with other premium road offerings and a quality overal package7/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 40/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

