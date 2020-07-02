Specialized recalls Sirrus: How to get it fixed in lockdown

Image 1 of 2 Bikes with two-piece cranksets as shown in fig.3 and fig.4 are affected by the recall (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 2 Bikes with a square taper crankset, as shown in fig.5 and fig.6 are unaffected (Image credit: Specialized)

Following the recent Specialized Sirrus stop-ride notice, the American brand has released its next-step instructions for owners, announcing an official recall to the affected models.

In a letter from Jon Goulet, Director of Quality, Specialized announced that it is "conducting a voluntary recall of these bikes so that we can reinstall the cranks correctly and make sure they are safe to ride."

This means that owners will need to take their Sirrus or Sirrus X bike to an authorised Specialized retailer - at no cost - in order to have the repair carried out. The letter goes on to say that no additional parts are required and that the fix will be "quick and simple".

As quick and simple as it may be, with varying rules on lockdown present around the world and bike shops adopting various operating procedures, Sirrus owners are faced with working out how to access the services of their local bike shop, and whether they're even open for business.

Which models are affected?

The recall affects the following Specialized Sirrus models:

Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions) (2019)

Sirrus X Comp Carbon (2019)

Sirrus 3.0 (2020)

Sirrus 4.0 (2020)

Sirrus X 3.0 (2020)

Sirrus X 4.0 (2020)

Sirrus X 5.0 (2020)

Our original story on the Specialized Sirrus stop-ride notice explains details on how to identify your bike model to check whether or not your bike is affected.

United Kingdom

Throughout the quarantine measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, bike shops in the UK have been considered essential services, meaning they remained open for business, however the method through which they became available changed drastically.

Most shops operated a closed-door policy, only open to online click and collect orders or workshop jobs booked via phone. Others allow customers to arrive without an appointment, but booking workshop time will have to be done at the front door and at a social-distancing-friendly two metres away.

To book your Sirrus in for repair, you will need to phone your local bike shop and ask their operating procedure. Most will be able to book a specific time slot over the phone, during which you can arrive, have your bike repaired, and take the bike away, without making two trips or unnecessary journeys.

Rest of Europe

Each European country had its own rules when quarantine hit. In the hardest-hit countries such as Italy, France and Spain, recreational cycling was banned, leading to a surge in indoor cycling and Davide Martinelli (Astana) volunteering as a bike courier during lockdown.

However, like the UK, bike shops remained open in a limited capacity.

In Italy for example, entry to the store was forbidden, although customers could still book repairs as the Italian government considered the bicycle an essential part of public transport during the lockdown.

Like the UK, it is recommended that affected owners contact their local bike shop via phone before taking their bike for repair.

USA

In the USA, rules differed between states, but for the most part bike shops remained open, self-assessing as essential services even before the government clarified its position on the industry.

As with Europe, any bike shops that did remain open operated in a reduced capacity that allowed the collection of online orders and walk-ups for service and repair only.

Again, it is advised that owners contact their local bike shop to pre-book an appointment. This can generally be done over the phone, and most bike shops will have a social media presence which is frequently used for communication with customers.

Australia

Cycling in Australia has been permitted throughout lockdown, and the rules surrounding bike shops are similar to the rules adopted by the UK.

Shops have advised that customers phone ahead, with many local bike shops open by appointment only. Some stores are operating a closed-door policy, but most are simply limiting the number of customers inside at any one time, typically with a maximum of two.

Affected Sirrus customers should follow the same advice and phone ahead to avoid being turned away at the door.