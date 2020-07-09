Chris Froome leaves Ineos for Israel Start-Up Nation

Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season after signing a multi-year contract at Israel Start-Up Nation. The move was confirmed on Thursday morning with Ineos announcing that Froome would be leaving the team he first joined in 2010.

The four-time Tour de France winner has been in contract negotiations with several teams throughout the summer, with Cyclingnews revealing in May that a mid-season move was discussed earlier in the year. Both Bahrain McLaren and Israel Start-Up Nation linked with a move for the 35-year-old.

A mid-season move was complicated by a number of factors, not least that Froome would have needed to have been bought out of his existing contract.

However, a multi-year agreement has now been reached, and Froome will move to Israel Start-Up Nation at the beginning of 2021.

"Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it. We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the Team to focus on the season ahead," Dave Brailsford said in a statement released on Thursday.

Froome was in line to ride the Tour de France with Ineos this year as he looked to win a record-equalling fifth title. Ineos also have the last two Tour winners in their team, with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas set to also feature as leaders. Froome’s Tour de France place has yet to be confirmed.

It’s unclear whether Froome will bring any backroom staff with him from Ineos to his new team but Israel Start-Up Nation are already considering several options in the transfer market as they look to improve their stage-racing squad.

"It has been a phenomenal decade with the Team, we have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime, my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team INEOS," Froome said.



More to follow...