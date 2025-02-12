'He wasn't just a cycling legend, he was a true hero' - Miles Teller to play Italian champion Gino Bartali in new biopic

Upcoming movie based on the life of two-time Tour de France winner and recognised WWII-resistance hero

Gino Bartali
Gino Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)

The life and story of Italian cycling champion Gino Bartali is set to hit the big screens in a new biopic - Bartali. Miles Teller is set to play the lead role of Bartali, the two-time Tour de France winner who worked with the Italian resistance during WWII.

The Barlati biopic will be directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, according to a report in Variety. They won an Academy Award in 2018 for their documentary, Free Solo about rock climber Alex Honnold, and again in 2023 for Nyad, a sports drama about swimmer Diana Nyad.

