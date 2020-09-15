Scott launches 10.75kg Addict eRide electric road bike

Image 1 of 9 The Scott Addict eRide Premium (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 9 Fitted with Syncros Creston IC integrated cockpit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 9 The power button is integrated into the top tube, positioned next to the bike's moniker (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 9 The 'Premium' is equipped with the very best components, including a Dura-Ace Di2 Disc groupset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 9 The additional booster battery offers an additional 208Wh of battery (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 9 The battery plugs into the a port, built into a 'cut-out' designed into the carbon seat tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 9 The paintwork on the Premium changes colour in the sun (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 9 Carbon Syncros wheels are shod with Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 9 The 250w motor is built into the hub of the rear wheel (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Scott has revealed the new battery-assisted Addict eRide.

The Swiss brand has integrated a Mahle pedal-assist motor to the carbon-fibre frame of the Addict RC, thereby creating the new eRide variant.

Scott’s design team wished to make the new battery-assisted bike nearly indistinguishable from other Addicts and both battery and motor integration are credibly unobtrusive. For most onlookers, it would be challenging to recognise the eRide as notably different from other Addicts.

What does make it different is the presence of that 250W Mahle mid-drive motor and 460Wh lithium-ion battery pack. Graded to provide 40Nm of torque output, Scott and Mahle’s technical teams have worked tirelessly to code the algorithm that manages its pedal-assistance.

The desire was to create a more natural dynamic relationship between rider cadence and the release of battery energy into the drivetrain.

eRide is claimed to be lightest in class and offers a plug-in range extender, which increases the capacity from 252Wh to 460Wh. (Image credit: Scott)

Adequate range for a really big day out

Scott’s real-world riding research indicates that an Addict eRide’s battery endurance should deliver 120km of assistance with 2200m of climbing. The bike’s energy capacity can also be boosted with a compact 208Wh plug-in battery, shaped to the proportions of a water bottle and mounting onto the seat tube.

Addict eRide can connect with the best cycling computers via ANT+ connectivity, to assist with rider awareness concerning power use and battery energy levels.

Beyond the eRide's electric pedal-assist components, it also has some tidy industrial design details. A Syncros Creston cockpit allows for wonderfully stealthy cable integration, giving Addict eRide owners the elegance of a bike which ports all its cabling internally – even if you are running mechanical shifters.

The rear triangle and fork are both rated for 32mm tyre clearance, which should allow eRide owners the full rolling resistance and ride quality benefits, of running larger volume tyres on wide rims.

Scott is launching the Addict eRide with four derivatives, ranging in weight from 10.75kg for the Premium version, to 12kg for an Addict eRide 20. The Swiss cycling brand claims that its Addict eRide Premium has the lightest e-bike frame available, at 1040g. Our size-large test model weighs in at a competitive 10.82kg, which rose to 12.5kg with the optional extra battery fitted.

Pricing positioning sees the Addict eRide Premium at £8,349, an eRide 10 at £5,649 and the entry-level eRide 20 retailing for £3,999.