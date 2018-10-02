Trending

The best of the 2018 UCI Road World Championships – Gallery

The key moments captured from the past week's racing in Innsbruck

Image 1 of 47

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) destroys the field to take another world title, this time in the junior men's road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 2 of 47

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) in full flight, heading for his second successive victory in U23 Men's Individual Time Trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 3 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) savouring victory in the Elite Men's Road Race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 4 of 47

A select group on the lower slopes of Höttinger Höll in the elite men's road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 5 of 47

The elite men's peloton heads towards the final climb of Höttinger Höll

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 6 of 47

Canyon-SRAM on their way to victory in the women's team time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 7 of 47

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) soloing to victory in the elite women’s road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 8 of 47

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) tackling the final climb on here way to victory in the elite women’s road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 9 of 47

Rohan Dennis (Australia) on his way to victory in the elite men's individual time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 10 of 47

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) passes through the stunning Austrian scenery on her way to the elite women's individual time trial title

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 11 of 47

Pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) takes victory in the junior men's individual time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 12 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Spain), Romain Bardet (France) and Michael Woods (Canada) descend towards the finish of the elite men's road race in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 13 of 47

Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Netherlands) on the start ramp, on her way to victory in the junior women's individual time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 14 of 47

Quick-Step Floors on their way to victory in the men's team time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 15 of 47

The peloton passes through the narrow streets of Innsbruck old town

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 16 of 47

Marc Hirschi (Switzerland) crosses the finish line in the Under 23 Mens Road Race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
Image 17 of 47

Michael Valgren (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Michael Woods (Canada) attacks on the Höll climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Coryn Rivera (USA)

Coryn Rivera (USA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Amy Pieters and Annemiek van Vleuten celebrate

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) exploded with joy

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (France) comes in for eighth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Ben King (USA) crashes with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic at the 2018 elite men's Worlds road race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Netherlands) flanked by Camilla Alessio (Italy) and Elynor Backstedt (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 47

The UCI World Championships women's road race in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 47

Bjorg Lambrecht and Marc Hirschi on the U23 road race podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 47

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 47

Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 47

Roman Bardet (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 47

Canyon-SRAM beat Boels Dolmans and Sunweb to win the 2018 Worlds team time trial.

(Image credit: TDW)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 33 of 47

Rohan Dennis on the front for BMC Racing

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 47

Niki Terpstra celebrates his team time trial gold medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 47

Marc Hirschi of Switzerland looks back as he nears the finish of the U23 road race

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) expresses genuine shock at winning the world title after being forced to lead out the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Woods and Bardet look back to find Valverde has made it

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 47

Tom Dumoulin missed the Worlds podium in fourth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 47

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) chases back to the three leaders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 47

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Laura Stigger sprints for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 47

Laura Stigger at the start of the women's junior road race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 47

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 47

The under-23 road race gets underway at the Innsbruck Worlds.

(Image credit: TDW)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 45 of 47

Rohan Dennis (Australia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 47

Rohan Dennis shows off his gold medal from the 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 47

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

And so it ends: eight magnificent days of racing around stunning Innsbruck, Austria, where the world champions in the disciplines of time trialling and road racing, at junior, under-23 and elite levels, were crowned.

The new world champions now have 12 months as custodians of their rainbow jerseys before we do it all again in Harrogate, Yorkshire, in the UK.

Can the Dutch women's team dominate again, as they have at the championships for the past two years? Will Spain's Alejandro Valverde still have the hunger, and indeed the legs, to defend his title, or will we see 2015, 2016 and 2017 road race world champion Peter Sagan take back 'his' rainbow jersey? And what kind of progression will we see from the junior riders, like Remco Evenepoel, who won both the time trial and the road race in the junior men's category?

In the meantime, enjoy our gallery of the best pictures from the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck.