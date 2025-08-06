Remco Evenepoel has finally moved to Red Bull, but can he ever win the Tour de France?

By published

Belgian got the move he wanted, but success is not guaranteed

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-Quick Step pictured at the start of stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (169 km), on Monday 14 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

So there it is. Remco Evenepoel is officially going to ride for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026. After months of speculation that dates back to as early as last year, his early departure from Soudal-QuickStep has finally been agreed. He gets the move he wanted.

And this is what he wanted. He and his entourage have had to go through lengthy negotiations, constant media questioning, and spend a large amount of money to get him out of his contract. It's not something you would do unless you really, really wanted.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.