Paris-Roubaix: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
All the links to news, features and tech
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>Paris-Roubaix Reports
- Full results and report - April 8, 2012
- Live report - April 8, 2012
- Photo gallery - April 8, 2012
Paris-Roubaix Tech
- Race tech: Inside the team buses at Paris-Roubaix - April 11, 2012
- Pro bike: Svein Tuft's GreenEdge Scott CR1 Paris-Roubaix - April 10, 2012
- Pro bike: Lars Boom's Rabobank Giant TCX Advanced SL - April 9, 2012
- Start line tech gallery from Paris-Roubaix - April 8, 2012
- Tech gallery: Paris-Roubaix bike preview - April 7, 2012
- Tom Boonen's new Specialized Roubaix SL4 - April 6, 2012
- Paris-Roubaix bikes: How they've evolved - April 4, 2012
- Video: Trek Domane 6-Series – First ride review - April 3, 2012
Paris-Roubaix Videos
- Video: Vansummeren on trying to defend Paris-Roubaix title - April 7, 2012
- Video: Rast on the loss of Cancellara and Paris-Roubaix - April 6, 2012
- Video: Taylor Phinney on his new BMC GranFondo GF01 for Paris-Roubaix - April 6, 2012
- Video: Cyclingnews guide to the Spring Classics - March 24, 2012
Paris-Roubaix Features
- Patrick Lefevere's 10 Paris-Roubaix wins - April 7, 2012
- Gallery: Franco Ballerini at Paris-Roubaix - April 6, 2012
- Gallery: Boonen joins illustrious company in the "100 Club" - March 6, 2012
Paris-Roubaix News
- Janorschke has elbow fractures from Paris-Roubaix crash - April 11, 2012
- De Vlaeminck: Boonen's Paris-Roubaix rivals were "third rate" - April 10, 2012
- Paris-Roubaix: Terpstra happy, Chavanel disappointed - April 9, 2012
- Vansummeren: No one had a chance against Boonen in Paris-Roubaix - April 9, 2012
- Armstrong visits Paris-Roubaix - April 9, 2012
- Hushovd rode out Paris-Roubaix “in pure defiance” - April 9, 2012
- Sky had the numbers in Paris-Roubaix endgame - April 9, 2012
- Pozzato crashes out of Paris-Roubaix - April 8, 2012
- Turgot emerges as a future Paris-Roubaix contender - April 8, 2012
- Ballan has no regrets at Paris-Roubaix - April 8, 2012
- Boonen: Fourth Paris-Roubaix win makes me one of the greats - April 8, 2012
- Phinney pleased with debut Paris-Roubaix performance - April 8, 2012
- Startline Gallery: Paris-Roubaix - April 8, 2012
- Lotto Belisol interested in Vanmarcke for 2013 - April 8, 2012
- Knaven looks for Sky to podium in Paris-Roubaix - April 8, 2012
- Vanmarcke a joker in the Garmin-Barracuda team - April 8, 2012
- Flecha hopes for upper hand ahead of Roubaix - April 7, 2012
- Pozzato not afraid of sprint rematch with Boonen - April 7, 2012
- Chavanel ready to seize opportunity at Paris-Roubaix - April 7, 2012
- Degenkolb seeks top-ten finish at Paris-Roubaix - April 7, 2012
- Guesdon ready for swansong at Paris-Roubaix - April 7, 2012
- Pozzato must be braver, says De Vlaeminck - April 7, 2012
- Boonen wants second Flanders-Roubaix double - April 6, 2012
- Hushovd ready to take on Boonen at Paris-Roubaix - April 6, 2012
- Gallery: Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance - April 6, 2012
- Ballan: Pozzato can’t beat Boonen in the sprint - April 5, 2012
- Lotto-Belisol and Greipel still searching for first Flemish success - April 5, 2012
- Boonen looks ahead to Paris-Roubaix - April 4, 2012
- Phinney joins BMC for Paris-Roubaix - April 3, 2012
- Weather service predicts rain for Paris-Roubaix - April 3, 2012
- Hushovd disappointed with Tour of Flanders performance - April 2, 2012
- Phinney disappointed with Flanders non-selection - March 28, 2012
- Doubts over Boom’s ability to start Tour of Flanders - March 27, 2012
- Guesdon ready for final Paris-Roubaix - March 26, 2012
- Vanmarcke happy to handle Flemish expectations - March 23, 2012
- Farrar driven for Classics success - March 21, 2012
- No room for Hoste at Paris-Roubaix - March 20, 2012
- Paris-Roubaix announces 25 invited teams - March 19, 2012
- Trouée d'Arenberg to be cleaned "as soon as possible" - March 7, 2012
- Paris-Roubaix's famous Arenberg cobblestones in doubt - March 4, 2012
- Rosseler struggling to make Garmin-Barracuda classics line-up - March 2, 2012
- Hushovd content with BMC's Roubaix reconnaissance - February 28, 2012
- Guesdon determined to end career at Paris-Roubaix - January 25, 2012
- No Arenberg in Paris-Roubaix? - January 25, 2012
- Guesdon's end of career still in question - January 18, 2012
- Flecha dreaming of elusive Paris-Roubaix win - January 13, 2012
