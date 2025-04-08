'We pushed hard on the cobblestones' - Lotte Kopecky full-gas on Paris-Roubaix recon in hunt for Flanders-Roubaix double

By published

SD Worx-Protime manager details training session for world champion

Lotte Kopecky on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix
Lotte Kopecky on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just two days after her triumphant victory at Tour of Flanders in Belgium, Lotte Koepcky was back in the saddle previewing the unruly pavé sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix, France, on Saturday.

The World Champion is no stranger to these rougher cobbles over the border, having competed in all four previous editions, and she won the Monument last year, but this marks a special season where she has the chance to win the Flanders and Roubaix within the same season.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

More about womens cycling
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky a favourite for repeat victory, but could an unexpected winner take all at Hell of the North?

Annabel Fisher begins 2025 gravel season on the BIXS Far_Out Cyclilng gravel team

From learning to fly planes to mastering two sports - Annabel Fisher takes 'complex journey' to Life Time Grand Prix

