Hushovd disappointed with Tour of Flanders performance
BMC rider holds out hope of good form for Paris-Roubaix
Thor Hushovd was one of many for whom the Tour of Flanders did not go as planned. The BMC rider said it went “much worse” than hoped, as he finished only 55th, 3:26 behind winner Tom Boonen.
"This was disappointing. I had nothing to ride with. My legs were completely empty, so it was hard work all day," he told Procycling.no after the race.
The Norwegian fell back early and had to struggle to catch back up to the main group, but then found it difficult to stay with it during the remainder of the event.
Hushovd's next race is Paris-Roubaix, which he has always hoped to win. “I just have to be positive, then anything can happen. I have to take a few days now, before I get a few good sessions. Also, I wait for my form to arrive. I know it's there."
The BMC rider doesn't want to think that his poor form on Sunday will affect him next weekend. “I've never liked Flanders. That's why I still believe that I may be good in Roubaix. But it was a slap in the face."
Hushovd sympathized with Fabian Cancellara, who had been a favourite to win the race but instead left it with a shattered collarbone. “It's a shame he is out. He could have won both today and next Sunday. It sucks for him, but that's sport.”
