Phinney joins BMC for Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads over the cobbles (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 3 BMC teammates George Hincapie and Alessandro Ballan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 BMC's Thor Hushovd tackles the Paterberg (Image credit: Sirotti)

BMC has announced its line up for Paris-Roubaix with American Taylor Phinney the biggest inclusion from the team’s Tour of Flanders squad. Phinney replaces Philippe Gilbert, who will concentrate on his Ardennes campaign.

Phinney, twice a winner of the U23 version of the race, will line up with Thor Hushovd and Alessandro Ballan as team leaders. Hushovd and Ballan have both made the Roubaix podium in previous years and team manager Jim Ochowicz will be confident of a strong team performance after Ballan and Greg Van Avermaet finished 3rd and 4th in Flanders.

Ochowicz told Cyclingnews earlier this week that he expects Phinney to finish the race at the first attempt and carry out his duties as a domestique. He is also joined in the team by George Hincapie. The 38-year-old American broke the record for the number of Flanders finishes when he crossed the line for the 17th time last weekend.

BMC line-up for Paris-Roubaix:

Alessandro Ballan (Ita), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), George Hincapie (USA), Thor Hushovd (Nor), Taylor Phinney (USA), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Michael Schär (Swi), Danilo Wyss (Swi)