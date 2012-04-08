Startline Gallery: Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 25 Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ) in his last ever race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 25 Guesdon posterns on the side of the FDJ bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 25 Ballan and Vansummeren shake hands at the start of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 25 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 25 Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 25 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 25 Sébastien Rosseler (Garmin-Barracuda) was drafted in at the last minute (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 25 Defending champion Johan Vansummeren makes his way to the start line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 25 Hulsmans and Vansummeren (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 25 Hulsmans and Vansummeren (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 25 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 25 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 25 Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 25 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 25 FDJ's bikes for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 25 Sky's Matthew Haymanhttp://admin.cyclingnews.com/admin/media/add_captions?uploads=31 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 25 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 25 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 25 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 25 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Crisp blue skies greeted the peloton at the start of the 110th edition of Paris-Roubaix. Ahead of the field, 257.5km, 27 sectors of cobbles, and the famous velodrome finish.

The Hell of the North is the final cobbled classic of the spring and the air was thick with anticipation and excitement in Compeigne this morning. Defending champion Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda) signed on mid-way through the startline process but the biggest cheers were for two other riders.

Tom Boonen is the outright favourite for his 4th win in the race and will be hoping to make it a Flanders-Roubaix double for the second time in his career.

But Frederic Guesdon was greeted with the most applause, from fans and press alike. The veteran FDJ rider won the race in 1997 and this will be his final race in a long and distinguished career. His teammates and even his boss Marc Madiot sported ‘Merci Fred’ t-shirts in a sign of thanks and although Guesdon is no longer considered a favourite for Roubaix he has etched his mark on the race’s illustrious history.