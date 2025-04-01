What's coming on Cyclingnews this April

A monumental month of racing awaits, plus a clothing lab test, and an inside look at the world of rider agents

Four riders ride over the cobbles during the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Spoilt for choice: that's how we're feeling as March turns to April and the Spring Classics continue to deliver enthralling storylines at every turn and cobbled climb. 

With three Monuments in the space of a month, we're struggling to put our finger on what we're most excited about, although Tadej Pogačar's debut at Paris-Roubaix is particularly mouthwatering.

Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

