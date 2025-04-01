What's coming on Cyclingnews this April

Spoilt for choice: that's how we're feeling as March turns to April and the Spring Classics continue to deliver enthralling storylines at every turn and cobbled climb.

With three Monuments in the space of a month, we're struggling to put our finger on what we're most excited about, although Tadej Pogačar's debut at Paris-Roubaix is particularly mouthwatering.

What's more, a handful of key WorldTour stage races are also thrown in for good measure as the GC riders continue their Grand Tour build-up.

The Cyclingnews team are already out in northern Europe, covering all the key cobbled Classics, including all the breaking news stories and analysing how the races are won and lost.

Assistant Features Editor Matilda Price is joined by Staff Writer James Moultrie out in Belgium, with the duo in each and every mixed zone to speak with riders and teams about both the race of the day, the Classics campaign as a whole, and a variety of other topics that we'll share with you in due course.

They'll be on the ground through to the Tour of Flanders before switching out for a quartet of the Cyclingnews team, who will tackle the Paris-Roubaix weekend and all that comes with it.

We'll be soaking up all the atmosphere ahead of both the men's and women's editions of the Hell of the North, plus casting an eye over the tech set to be used by teams over northern France's often treacherous pavé, and assessing the mood and form of some of the races' key contenders.

From there, our attention swiftly turns to the Ardennes Classics and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, an altogether different challenge to the cobblestone races, but no less enthralling to watch.

To ensure you're fully prepared for this monumental month of racing, we'll also bring you preview content for all the key Spring Classics, including routes, start lists, key contenders and more.

With all that said, though, it's not just all about the Classics in April, with plenty more stories and features pencilled in for the month ahead.

We'll speak with some of the female riders taking on the role of the road captain in the women's peloton, Jay Vine tells us about his season plans, and we look at the impact Tom Pidcock has already had on Q36.5.

Plus, there's an in-depth look at how nutrition is impacting WorldTour team training, we assess the state of road cycling in the USA, and begin our build-up to the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia.

We'll bring you several in-depth tech galleries from the key Classics, plus an interview with Matteo Jorgenson on how changing his approach to pedalling has seen him reap rewards, and we'll also take a deep dive look at some of cycling's most powerful figures - agents.

On top of that, there'll also be some eye-opening Cyclingnews Labs content, detailing the impact that a range of clothing choices have on your ride performance. It's not to be missed!

