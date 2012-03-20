No room for Hoste at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 4 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs) was 60th (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 NetApp will ride this year's Paris-Roubaix, adding to their surprise invitation to the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Team NetApp) Image 3 of 4 Leif Hoste (Accent.Jobs) is trying to get some form in France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Leif Hoste crashed out of de Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Leif Hoste's Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's team will not be riding this year's Paris-Roubaix ending the Belgian's hopes of a return to the French monument at least for another year.

Hoste has enjoyed a decorated career of near on 15 years and has been a regular performer in the cobbled classics. Between 2004 and 2007 he finished runner-up in the Tour of Flanders three times, and has also finished in the top 10 of Paris-Roubaix twice. He's considered to be among the best riders of his generation never to have won a classic.

His 2011 was scuttled after a career-threatening crash in the Three Days of De Panne, but having recovered he joined Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's in the hope of refinding his classics mojo. Paris-Roubaix had initially been one of the 34-year-old's ambitions but though that's no longer possible, his team will be starting at the Tour of Flanders.

Paris-Roubaix organisers ASO have instead opted to invite Bretagne-Schuller (Fra), Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne (Fra), Farnese Vini-Selle Italia (GBr), Project 1t4i (Ned), Saur-Sojasun (Fra), Team Europcar (Fra) and Team NetApp (Ger).

For NetApp it's the second big coup for the team after previously sealing a ride in the 2012 Giro d'Italia organised by RCS Sport, and the Tour of Flanders, and fortifies their relationship with the race after debut in last year's 'Hell of the North'.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to ride in Paris - Roubaix once again. Within a week we will be present at two monumental cycling events.

"Our showing last year earned us a great deal of respect with the ASO. We convinced with our offensive tactics and our absolute desire to bring all of our newcomers to the finish line in Roubaix. I am certain that we will draw attention to ourselves again this year," said manager Ralph Denk .