Video: Rast on the loss of Cancellara and Paris-Roubaix

Radioshack-Nissan rider Gregory Rast prefers the mechanical version of Shimano's Dura-Ace group.

With Fabian Cancellara missing from Sunsday’s Paris-Roubaix, RadioShack-Nissan-Trek has been forced to seek an alternative game-plan. With Cancellara in the team the rest of the squad would have rallied behind the two-time race winner, confident in his ability of capturing his third title.

But with Cancellara crashing out of the Tour of Flanders with a broken collarbone, the likes of Gregory Rast, Hayden Roulston and Tony Gallopin will be asked to step up and deliver. All three riders finished in the top 25 in Flanders but perhaps Rast is their strongest option. The Swiss rider finished 11th in Paris-Roubaix in 2010 and followed that up with a 4th-place finish last year.

Rast's last win came in the team time trial at the 2009 Tour de France when riding for Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador, but his role has always been as super-domestique. In this exclusive video, Rast talks about the loss of Cancellara and his and RadioShack’s chances for Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix.